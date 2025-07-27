Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Passengers flee smoking jet on emergency slide after issue at Denver airport

One of the passengers was transported to a medical facility

Associated Press
Sunday 27 July 2025 11:35 EDT
Denver Jet Emergency
Denver Jet Emergency

Passengers were forced to evacuate an American Airlines flight at Denver International Airport via emergency slides after smoke was reported and a potential landing gear issue emerged.

American Airlines Flight 3023, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 bound for Miami International Airport, reported a "possible landing gear incident" during its departure on Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Footage aired by local media depicted passengers, some clutching luggage and small children, rapidly descending the inflatable chute near the front of the aircraft. Several individuals, including at least one adult carrying a young child, were seen stumbling upon reaching the concrete runway tarmac. All passengers were subsequently transported by bus to the terminal.

One of the passengers was transported to a medical facility, authorities said. Five people were evaluated for injuries at the scene but did not require hospitalization, Denver International Airport officials said in a statement.

“About halfway to takeoff speed, we hear a big bang and a pop,” passenger Shaun Williams told KUSA-TV. “The pilot immediately started abort procedures for taking off. You could feel him start to hit the brakes.”

Firefighters called to the airport extinguished a fire after responding to the aircraft, the Denver Fire Department said.

In a statement, the FAA said it will investigate.

