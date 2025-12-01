Delta plane slides off icy runway shutting major airport over Thanksgiving weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A plane slid off the icy runway while landing at an Iowa airport over the weekend, forcing numerous cancellations and diversions.

Endeavor Air Flight 5087, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, slid off the end of the runway while turning onto a taxiway at Des Moines International during inclement weather conditions.

The incident happened at 9.30pm local time on Saturday, 29 November, after the flight came into land following an hour and a half journey from Detroit.

Instead of exiting the plane at a gate as normal, the 54 passengers had to deplane via stairs and were bussed to the terminal.

The aircraft, a Bombardier CRJ-900, “left the paved surface of the taxiway due to icy conditions upon landing,” an airport spokesperson said in a statement to ABC7.

The airport confirmed on social media that a plane had “departed the runway” and caused the airport to close.

Dozens of flights due to arrive and depart the airport after this were cancelled, diverted to nearby airports, or were severely delayed, with some arriving over half a day later than expected, data from FlightRadar shows.

It was later confirmed at mid-morning Sunday, 30 November, that the airport had reopened and operations had resumed.

In a statement the airline said: "Delta teams at Des Moines International Airport ensured our customers were taken care of after Delta Connection flight 5087 operated by Endeavor Air left the paved surface of the taxiway due to icy conditions upon landing.

“Safety comes before all else and we apologise to our customers for the experience."

No injuries were reported, and customers were offered compensation after the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are both investigating the incident.

Winter weather hit Iowa over the weekend as families were wrapping up their Thanksgiving celebrations.

The National Weather Service reported that snowy and windy conditions had also caused several crashes on major roads in Iowa, with most roads still covered in snow or ice by Sunday morning.

Winter storm warnings were issued to travellers ahead of the weekend, stretching from Montana to New York, with snow particularly impacting the Great Lakes region.

Over 1,400 flight cancellations were reported across major airports in the US over the weekend, while delays were rife for many domestic flights, disrupting travel plans.

The Independent has contacted Delta Air Lines for further comment.

Read more: Five people rushed to hospital after plane forced to make an emergency landing because of foul odour