Americans will soon be able to travel directly to Saudi Arabia on Delta Air Lines, as the carrier prepares to launch a brand-new direct route to Riyadh.

Relations between the two countries have grown even closer during Trump’s second term in office, and now it looks as though Delta is looking to cash in on renewed interest in Saudi Arabia as a tourist destination.

However, Delta CEO Ed Bastian has conceded that Americans are still “not quite sure” about visiting Saudi Arabia and admitted that the route's popularity will “start slow,” while speaking at the Fortune Global Forum.

The new service will take off in October 2026 and will see three flights per week headed to the Saudi capital. Each flight will offer four onboard experiences, which include: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

The route will launch from Delta’s Atlanta hub and will stretch over 7,000 miles.

open image in gallery Delta Airlines is launching flights to Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, in a major shake-up of the flight industry ( Getty Images )

"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta's global growth as we start our second century of flight," Bastian said at the event. "Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect. It reflects our bold vision to create meaningful opportunities and experiences in every corner of the world in the years ahead."

Currently, 35 airlines fly to Saudi Arabia from the US, though many land in Jeddah rather than Riyadh.

Those carriers include British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar Airways, Egyptair, Etihad Airways, Emirates, and Lufthansa.

The journey takes 13 to 15 hours.

Saudi Arabia has become an increasingly popular hub for travel and business, with 30 million visitors from around the world in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Now, the country is gearing up for even more visitors on Delta’s new route.

open image in gallery Riyadh is a major financial hub in the Middle East and is quickly becoming a tourist hotspot

open image in gallery King Khalid International Airport (pictured) welcomes thousands of businesspeople and tourists every year ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

"We welcome Delta to Riyadh and look forward to the opportunities this service will create for travelers worldwide," said Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism. "Delta's new nonstop flights between Atlanta and Riyadh mark a significant milestone in strengthening global connectivity between our nations and will open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation."

Saudi Arabia and the United States have been allies for decades, jointly supporting Afghan resistance militias following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 and having a long-standing trading agreement on oil.

Both countries grew particularly close during the first Trump administration, although relations hit a speed bump following the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Close relations were restored when Trump traveled to Saudi Arabia on the first international trip of his second term earlier this year.

During his second administration, Dar Global, an international real estate developer, announced plans to build a massive Central Park-style square in Jeddah. The $1 billion development will be named Trump Plaza.

The massive project will be the second collaboration between Dar Global and the Trump Organization, following the construction of Trump Tower Jeddah.