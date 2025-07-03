Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Dartford Crossing bridge has been closed going southbound after a crash between a HGV and a car on Thursday.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured in the incident, which also caused a large fuel spillage across all lanes, but traffic is being diverted away from the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge due to the collision.

The road is closed from J31 A1306 (Lakeside / Purfleet) to J1a A206 (Dartford) with queues of traffic building up on the road.

open image in gallery The road is closed from J31 A1306 (Lakeside / Purfleet) to J1a A206 (Dartford) with queues of traffic building up on the road. ( National Highways )

All traffic travelling southbound or clockwise on the M25/A282 is being diverted through the east bore tunnel. This means all northbound traffic will only have the west bore Dartford tunnel to travel through.

National Highways said: "The southbound QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing is closed due to a collision involving a HGV on the QEII Bridge.

“All lanes will require resurfacing and barriers will need repair work. Police are currently on scene and once investigation is complete preparations will be made to carry out emergency repairs. The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

"Northbound tunnel traffic is therefore confined to using the west bore Dartford tunnel only with a height restriction of 4'8m (15'9"). Vehicles over this height will have to seek an alternative route via the clockwise M25.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

National Highways said further information can be found on its website, travel apps of regional X feeds. You can contact National Highways on 0300 123 5000.

