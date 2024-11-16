Bullet hits Southwest Airlines plane just before planned takeoff at Dallas airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A bullet was fired at and hit a Southwest Airlines airplane preparing for departure from a Dallasairport on Friday night.

The incident forced the cancellation of the Friday evening flight, the airline confirmed.

Passengers were safely deplaned after the aircraft sustained damage, the airport said in a statement without identifying the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Southwest plane was a Boeing 737-800 and sustained damage after the bullet struck “near the cockpit.”

No injuries were reported and law enforcement was contacted after the bullet struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck. At the time, the crew of Flight 2494 was preparing the plane for departure from Dallas Love Field Airport, Southwest said in a statement.

open image in gallery A Southwest Airlines plane moves to depart from Love Field in Dallas, July 25, 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The aircraft was removed from service, according to the airline, which said it would provide another flight for the passengers.

Dallas Love Field Airport said in a social media post that the Dallas Police Department responded and runway 13R/31L was closed, but reponed later Friday night with “minimal impact” on the facility's operations.

