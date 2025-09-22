Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disruption caused by a cyber attack on airline check-in systems across Europe is continuing into Monday (22 September) – the fourth day since the hack began. Mystery surrounds the identity of the hackers and the purpose of the attack.

The provider of the system, Collins Aerospace, says it is close to completing “necessary software updates” that should restore airports and airlines to normal operations.

A spokesperson for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) told The Independent: “We are working with Collins Aerospace and affected UK airports, alongside Department for Transport and law enforcement colleagues, to fully understand the impact of an incident.

“All organisations are urged to make use of the NCSC’s free guidance, services and tools to help reduce the chances of a cyber attack and bolster their resilience in the face of online threats.”

At London Heathrow, Terminal 4 has once again seen the worst of the disruption. Several departures from the terminal took off as late as two hours behind schedule on Sunday night, with manual check-in still in force.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Airlines across Heathrow have implemented contingencies whilst their supplier Collins Aerospace works to resolve an issue with their airline check-in systems at airports across the world.

“This system is not owned or operated by Heathrow, so whilst we cannot resolve the IT issue directly, we are supporting airlines and have additional colleagues in the terminals to assist passengers.”

The airport warned that “check-in and boarding for some flights may take slightly longer than usual”.

Passengers are advised not to get to the airport more than three hours before longhaul flights or two hours before shorthaul departures, to avoid overcrowding in terminals.

At Brussels airport, more than 50 arrivals and departures have been cancelled. Airlines have been asked to thin out their schedules as they battle to check in passengers manually. The Belgian national carrier, Brussels Airlines, is worst affected, with easyJet and Vueling of Spain also cancelling six flights each.

Brussels Airlines told passengers online: “Due to technical issues at Brussels airport, it is only possible to do a manual check-in and boarding. We strongly advise all passengers to check in online and to use the self bag drop when arriving at the airport.

“As flights could get cancelled or delayed, always check the status of your flight before coming to the airport.”

Elsewhere, queues have built up with many departures delayed. Berlin and Dublin also continue to see disruption. The airport in the Irish capital posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Dublin airport team is continuing to support airlines today (Monday) as they manage ongoing disruption from a technical issue that is affecting check-in and boarding systems at several airports in Europe.”

Only Terminal 2 is affected at Dublin airport. Terminal 1, used by Ryanair, is operating normally.

The Independent has asked RTX, the parent company of Collins Aerospace, for an update.

