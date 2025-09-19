Queen Mary 2: The world’s only ocean liner has arrived in Liverpool
The visit pays tribute to Cunard’s first transatlantic crossing
Cunard’s flagship liner Queen Mary 2 has sailed into Liverpool to mark its 185th anniversary.
The visit from the world's only ocean liner pays tribute to the Britannia’s departure from Liverpool in 1840 – Cunard's first transatlantic crossing.
Queen Mary 2 arrived in Liverpool on Wednesday, 17 September, for a two-night stay as part of its British Isles Voyage. The ship departs for Oban in Scotland at around 8.30pm on Friday (19 September).
The anniversary celebration comes a decade after Cunard was granted the “Freedom of the City” title in 2015.
Captain Tomás Connery and senior officers were formally welcomed at a civic reception at Liverpool Town Hall on Thursday.
Celebrations, including guided tours of the Cunard Building, a pop-up market and a pyrotechnic ship departure, will continue in the city on Friday.
Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Liverpool will always be the spiritual home of Cunard, and it is wonderful to be back with Queen Mary 2 to mark our 185th anniversary.
“So many of our proudest moments are tied to this city, from Britannia’s first sailing to the naming of Queen Anne, and it feels very special to be celebrating together once again.”
Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, councillor Harry Doyle, called the relationship between Liverpool and Cunard a “bond that spans nearly two centuries” that is “built on heritage, pride and unforgettable moments.”
He said: “This year, as we celebrate Cunard’s 185th anniversary, we’re proud to open the doors of the iconic Cunard Building to the public like never before. These guided tours offer a rare glimpse into the building’s hidden history, allowing visitors to step into the legacy of transatlantic travel and Liverpool’s maritime past.”
