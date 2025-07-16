‘Le Gavroche at Sea’: The Cunard cruise where you can dine with Michel Roux

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cunard has unveiled plans to serve its popular Le Gavroche at Sea residencies with Michel Roux aboard its newest cruise ship Queen Anne next year.

The Michelin-starred chef will host four exclusive dining experiences for passengers on select Cunard cruises.

Each Le Gavroche at Sea residency features a five-course tasting menu served in Sir Samuels.

Three residencies will take place on seven-night Norwegian fjords voyages in May, August and November.

Prices start from £799 per person, departing from Southampton on 30 August 2026, and go up to £999 per person for the earlier May sailing.

Alternatively, Roux will be on board for an Iceland and British Isles itinerary in July 2026, with prices starting from £1,649 per person.

Passengers will need to book quickly, though, as guest numbers are limited to just 50 diners per evening.

Roux will also host live cooking demonstrations in the Royal Court Theatre during the sailings and will take part in speaking sessions and book signings.

It will be the third year of the partnership, which began in 2024 and was sold out this year.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Le Gavroche at Sea has quickly become one of the highlights of our voyages, and we’re thrilled to welcome Michel back to Queen Anne for a third season. His passion for creating memorable dining experiences is a perfect match for Cunard’s commitment to excellence. Our guests often tell us how special these evenings are – and we expect 2026 to be even more unforgettable.”

Roux added: “Bringing Le Gavroche to sea with Cunard has been an absolute joy. The warmth of the guests, the elegance of the ships, and the shared love of fine dining make it something truly unique. I’m delighted to return next year and to once again share the spirit of Le Gavroche in such a spectacular setting.

“Each residency is a chance to connect, to create, and to celebrate food in a way that’s both refined and relaxed.”

