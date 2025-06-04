Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last thing the captain wants on a cruise ship during an emergency is mass panic.

So, to prevent it, secret code words are used to alert crew members to danger or medical emergencies.

These codes not only help to suppress alarm among passengers, but prevent misunderstandings among crew and mean that training for emergency responses can be standardized.

How crew are notified of emergencies varies depending on the cruise company, but here, with help from Cody Candee, CEO of travel luggage firm Bounce.com, we reveal some of the codes reportedly used by major lines including Royal Caribbean, Disney, Norwegian and Carnival.

Some you'll hope to never hear.

We also reveal that it's not just the crew who use codes. Passengers use them too to let others know they're in the market for something a bit more personal…

Oscar, Oscar, Oscar

open image in gallery Crew have a special code for a passenger going overboard ( Getty Images )

This is the code on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships to signal that someone has gone overboard.

Cody reveals: "When this happens, the ship will typically stop and launch a coordinated search-and-rescue operation. This process includes deploying lifeboats and activating onboard safety procedures to locate and recover the individual.

"If you happen to hear this code while on deck, stay vigilant. And if you spot someone in the water, immediately inform a cruise worker."

Charlie, Charlie, Charlie

On board Royal Caribbean ships, this code is used to for a security threat. Though on some ships it's used as a warning for severe weather conditions.

Cody says: "Whether it's an approaching storm or a potential risk nearby, it signals increased vigilance and may lead to precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone onboard. If you hear this code, you must remain calm and await instructions."

Operation Rising Star/Operation Brightstar

Operation Brightstar is used for medical emergencies on Disney and Carnival ships, while Operation Rising Star is used to alert staff about a death on board.

Cody says: "If you hear Operation Rising Star, there is no need to be alarmed. The cruise staff will have already informed who the deceased was traveling with before making an official announcement to the rest of the passengers. Cruise ships also have international regulations and standards they must adhere to, including the legal requirement to have a morgue on board in case of fatalities."

Red parties/bravo, bravo, bravo

These are both used to indicate a fire on board.

Cody says: "In the event of a fire, trained crew members will act quickly to contain and extinguish the flames, while others work to ensure passenger safety through coordinated evacuation procedures."

Echo, echo, echo

"Another signal you don't want to hear on a cruise," says Cody. "Normally repeated three times, 'echo, echo, echo' can mean 'brace for collision'.

"This could indicate an impact with another ship or land, as well as dangers posed by strong winds or drifting while in port."

Zulu, Zulu, Zulu

This is the code for a fight for several cruise companies.

Kilo, kilo, kilo

Royal Caribbean staff will go to their emergency stations upon hearing this, it's been reported.

Purell, purell, purell

If you hear this on a Celebrity ship, followed by a location, it means there is vomit for the crew to clean up.

Delta, delta, delta

This repetition is used in two ways by cruise companies, either for bio-hazards or hull damage.

Pink flamingos

open image in gallery Pink flamingo symbols can be used by cruise ship passengers to indicate they're keen on swinging ( Getty Images )

This isn't crew code, but a symbol used by passengers to indicate that they're in the market for swinging, according to Cody.

He says: "Many people are already aware of the upside-down pineapple as a well-known sign for swinging or 'wife swapping' when displayed on a cabin door or an item of clothing.

"However, as the symbol becomes more widely recognized, many cruise lines are cracking down on the use of this symbol on cabin doors. Other discreet symbols, such as pink flamingos, are gaining popularity as an alternative code for the same lifestyle."

A blue wristband or ring

If a passenger is wearing a blue wristband or ring, says Cody, it could mean they're looking to meet a new romantic partner.

He adds: "So, if you're not looking for love on your trip, you might want to reconsider your choice of accessories."