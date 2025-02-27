Councils set to be given power to introduce cruise ship levies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councils could be given the power to introduce a levy on cruise ships under plans being considered by the Scottish Government.

However ministers have ruled out any nationwide levy on cruise ships.

The Scottish Parliament passed the Visitor Levy Act last year, which allowed a tax to be charged on certain overnight stays, however this did not cover cruise ships.

The government says there were around 1,000 cruise ship visits to Scottish ports in 2024, bringing 1.2 million passengers.

The Scottish Greens are in favour of introducing such a levy for cruise ships.

A consultation is due to open on Thursday, seeking views on whether local authorities should be given the optional power to introduce a tax on cruise ships.

open image in gallery Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, the newest and largest cruise ship in the world dwarfs the Isle of Wight ferry (right) at Southampton docks ( Chris Ison/PA Wire )

Earlier this month Orkney Islands Council gave its backing in principle to the idea, after hearing that a £5 levy on passengers could raise £1 million a year.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said: “The tourism sector is a crucially important part of the Scottish economy and cruise visits are increasing.

“The consultation will help to inform the Scottish Government’s decision over whether or not to bring forward legislation and it is really important that we hear from a wide variety of voices on this matter.

“Last year, we held events to hear the views of the cruise ship industry, local government, and others.

“We want to continue the helpful dialogue which started at those events, and explore further what a cruise ship levy could mean in a Scottish context.”