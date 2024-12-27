Cruise line cancels stops at ‘violent’ Mexican port following do not travel warning
Crime and kidnapping concerns have seen ships swerve Manzanillo
Royal Caribbean has reportedly cancelled cruise ships stops at a Mexican port following a travel advisory not to go to the city.
The US State Department recently revised advice for popular cruise destinations in Mexico, including a level 4 “do not travel” warning for Manzanillo on Colima’s Pacific Coast due to crime and kidnapping.
State-specific advice for Colima says: “Violent crime and gang activity are widespread. Most homicides are targeted assassinations against members of criminal organizations. Shooting incidents between criminal groups have injured or killed bystanders.”
Travel for US government employees is limited to only the “tourist and port areas of Manzanillo”, with employees travelling to Manzanillo from Guadalajara instructed to “use Federal Toll Road 54D during daylight hours”.
Miami-based cruise line Royal Carribean has pulled out of port calls to Manzanillo, but Carnival’s Princess Cruises still features the city on itineraries departing in February and September 2025.
Although Royal Caribbean no longer has any listed sailings to the Mexican port, its website says: “Manzanillo might not be the first place on Mexico’s Pacific Coast you think to visit, but its golden beaches, lively fishing harbour and emerald rainforest will leave memories that will last a lifetime.”
The State Department uses a four-level travel advisory system to guide tourists, with level 4 warnings, also in countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Lebanon, the most severe.
A level 3 advisory to “reconsider travel” has been issued for Mexico’s Puerto Chiapas region as “criminal activity and violence may occur” throughout the Chiapas state.
The Independent has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.
