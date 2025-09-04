Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail passengers using the CrossCountry network face yet more chaos with a second union calling members out on strike.

CrossCountry connects Scotland, England and Wales through its hub at Birmingham New Street.

Over the August bank holiday weekend a strike by members of the RMT union closed down the network for a day and caused hundreds of cancellations on other days.

Now train drivers at CrossCountry will take industrial action in a dispute over what their union, Aslef, calls “managers acting in bad faith.”

From Sunday 21 September, train drivers will refuse to work non-contractual overtime, with a full-scale strike planned for Friday 3 October. Most or all CrossCountry trains are likely to be cancelled on that day – Friday is normally one of the busiest days of the week.

Many other services could be affected by the ban on overtime.

Aslef has 632 train driver members at CrossCountry. In a ballot on industrial action, they voted 9:1 to strike on a turnout of 83 per cent.

Major stations on the CrossCountry network include Penzance, Plymouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Oxford, Reading, Nottingham, Manchester, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Aslef’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: ‘Whatever some people think, we do not ballot for industrial action, or take strike action, lightly.

“We only walk out when we have been pushed too far by a belligerent management. And that’s what’s happened here. When we make agreements, we stick by them. This company doesn’t.

“That’s why we are taking strike action. Passengers need to know it’s the result of bad managers, acting in bad faith, that they will not be able to travel as and when they would wish.”

The union’s lead officer for CrossCountry, Andy Hourigan, said: “The company constantly breaks agreements, arrangements, and procedures – and it’s been brought to a head by the misuse of the grievance and discipline process.”

Shiona Rolfe, CrossCountry’s managing director, said: “We are disappointed for our passengers that Aslef has announced industrial action from Sunday 21 September and strike action on Friday 3 October.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement with Aslef that avoids disruption for passengers, and remain available to continue talks.“

The Independent has asked the Department for Transport (DfT) for a response.

Aslef is also taking action in a dispute with Hull Trains over treatment of a train driver.

