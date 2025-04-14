UK’s longest direct train route cancelled by CrossCountry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s longest direct train journey has been axed after more than 100 years of service.

CrossCountry, the operator of the railway route, confirmed that the journey from Aberdeen to Penzance has been cancelled as part of route changes from May 2025.

The 774-mile journey connecting Scotland and the Cornish coast currently takes around 13 hours and 20 minutes to travel, with stops at 35 stations along the way.

First launched in 1921, the 8.20am Aberdeen service heads south through York, Bristol, Taunton and Truro on its way past some of the best of British landscapes.

During the day trip, travellers will spend a total of two hours stationary as passengers get on and off at each station before arriving in Penzance at 9.31pm.

The long-distance passenger train operator confirmed its timetable changes for 2025 last week as part of the rail network’s twice-yearly timetable reviews.

From 18 May, the new timetable will be in effect, with the last direct leg from Aberdeen to Penzance scheduled to depart on 16 May.

According to a timetable, the train will leave Scotland at 8.20am, arriving in Cornwall at around 9.31pm.

An advance single ticket in a standard class cabin from CrossCountry starts at £138.60 per adult on 16 May.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “As an advocate for rail travel, it’s a touch sad that the longest direct train in the UK is being curtailed – but the number of people who actually travelled the 13-and-a-bit hours from northeast Scotland to southwest England was minuscule.

“Fortunately, the main line through Cornwall from Plymouth to Penzance will remain well served, and if the CrossCountry core is better served due to the redeployment of rolling stock and staff, that will be a net gain.”

The service will now run an 11-hour and 30-minute journey from Aberdeen only as far south as Plymouth – 80 miles shorter – with connecting trains on the main line through Cornwall.

A CrossCountry spokesperson told The Independent: “Amending our Aberdeen to Penzance service from May 2025 will mean a more efficient timetable for our train crews and a more convenient service for our customers, making a day trip from Bristol and the west of England to Penzance more viable. The new timetable will also deliver an additional service in each direction between Glasgow and the North East of England towards Birmingham.”

During the pandemic the Aberdeen to Penzance route terminated at Plymouth, with the full route reinstated in May 2023.

“As an ‘express’ it is severely challenged, partly due to the long waits at a number of stations along the way – including 14 minutes at both Edinburgh Waverley and Bristol Temple Meads, and seven minutes at each of Birmingham New Street and Exeter St Davids,” said Mr Calder.

He added: “Indeed, National Rail Enquiries recommends any Aberdonian in a hurry to reach the end of the line in Cornwall should abandon the direct train at Haymarket, just west of Edinburgh, and change for a service to Wolverhampton, then switch to the Exeter train, and change again in Devon to get to Penzance by sunset.”

As it is the end of the line for the Aberdeen to Penzance route, the UK's longest direct service will now be the Caledonian Sleeper's overnight train from London Euston to Fort William – approximately 12 hours and 45 minutes.

