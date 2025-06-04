Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canoe trips along the Amazon and meetings with indigenous communities are among the experiences that cruise line CroisiEurope is set to offer as the brand prepares to debut on the world’s longest river in 2027.

The European river cruise will debut RV Brasilian Dream in 2027 with three 11-day itineraries to choose from –The Amazon & Rio Negro round trip from Manaus, The Amazon & Rio Tapajos between Manaus and Santarém, and Cruise Along the Amazon Between Brazil & Colombia, which sails between Manaus and Tabatinga.

From January to June, cruise passengers will be able to explore the flooded forest by canoe, getting up close to river dolphins and aquatic birds. Between July and December, itineraries will focus on the region’s white sandy beaches and abundant wildlife along the riverbanks.

Read more: The best river cruises around the world

Highlights of the cruises will include visits to major parks and UNESCO-type protected areas, while passengers will be able to observe wildlife in dinghies and from dugout canoes.

There will also be meetings with indigenous communities, evening excursions and visits to villages on stilts along the riverbank, plus the chance to learn about local crafts, plants and produce and a variety of on-board lectures.

Further details, including dates, prices and when bookings will open will be announced at the beginning of July 2025.

The cruises will take place on the new 32-guest RV Brasilian Dream, a four-deck ship inspired by Amazonian culture. Accommodation includes 16 suites with private balconies, including two presidential suites suspended between the sky and water. There will also be a gourmet restaurant serving Brazilian-inspired dishes, a spa, fitness room, sun deck and a conference room.

As part of its commitment to protecting and preserving the Amazon, CroisiEurope said it is implementing the latest eco innovations, including engines that meet the strictest environmental standards, an advanced wastewater treatment system and solar panels that will allow the ship to shut down its generators at night and operate on batteries.

Other brands that sail the Amazon River include Avalon Waterways, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Viking.

Read more: 9 cruise holidays you must do in your lifetime