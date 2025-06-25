New river cruise takes guests to Christmas markets on a luxury barge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CroisiEurope has launched a new cruise taking passengers to Christmas markets along the canals of Belgium on a luxury barge.

The four-day sailing with the river cruise operator, which launches in December 2025, travels between Bruges and Ghent and only has space for just 22 passengers.

The CroisiEurope itinerary includes visits to two Christmas markets in Bruges – a large one in Grote Markt which is known for its traditional chalets, ice skating rink and festive decorations, and a smaller one near Simon Steyinplein that focuses more on artisanal crafts.

In Ghent, passengers will visit the Christmas market that extends out from Sint-Baafsplein along the Botermarkt and Klein Turkije to the end of the Korenmarkt.

Known as ‘Winter in Ghent’ or ‘Gentse Winterfeesten’, it features more 150 wooden stalls selling gifts as well as seasonal food and drink.

Other highlights include a guided tour of Bruges and a tasting of traditional Flemish beer at the Bourgogne des Flandres brewery.

Guests will sail aboard MS Raymonde, which has 11 en-suite outward-facing cabins. There are six crew members, who CroisiEurope says will provide a personalised service on the premium canal barge.

The barge is 38.50 metres long and 5.07 metres wide.

On board, passengers can enjoy tastings of hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and sweet Belgian waffles while relaxing in the restaurant, lounge bar or sun deck.

The cruise will sail between Bruges and Ghent on 6 and 14 December 2025, and between Ghent and Bruges on 2 and 10 December 2025.

Prices start from £987 per person for the cruise with all meals and drinks, excursions, wifi and port fees included, as well as a festive gala dinner on the final evening.

If you want to bring a child, there is a 20 per cent discount for passengers aged two to nine years old, plus you can get 30 per cent off a third person in a cabin.

Bookings are also available for December 2026 from £1,031 per person.

