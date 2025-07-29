Police and protesters clash as Israeli cruise ship docks on tourist island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demonstrators calling for an end to the Gaza war protested the arrival of an Israeli cruise ship on the Greek island of Crete on Tuesday.

It was the third such protest on Greek islands in the past week.

On the southern Greek island, protesters at the port of Agios Nikolaos unfurled a huge Palestinian flag.

They chanted "Free, free Palestine" as tourists aboard the Crown Iris disembarked and boarded buses for their excursions, according to images shown on local media outlets.

Riot police kept the crowd away from the pier where the cruise ship was docked, while scuffles broke out between demonstrators and police.

Local media reported that officers used pepper spray at one point to keep the crowd back.

open image in gallery Police and demonstrators clash on Rhodes on 28 July ( IN TIME NEWS )

Four people were detained, local media said.

Video footage showed police leading one man away, his arms cuffed behind his back, as he shouted "Free, free Palestine."

Similar scenes unfolded the previous day when the Crown Iris docked in a port on the eastern Greek island of Rhodes.

Clashes broke out between riot police and demonstrators calling for an end to the war in Gaza.

There also, the cruise ship’s passengers disembarked for tours of the island, and no violence was reported.

Anti-war protesters on Greece’s Cycladic island of Syros were the first to hold a demonstration against the docking of the Crown Iris, on 22 July.

open image in gallery Protesters on the island of Syros ( INTIME NEWS )

The crowd of about 150 people chanted slogans and carried banners that read “Stop the Genocide” and “No a/c in hell” — a reference to the conditions Palestinians face in the Gaza Strip.

On that occasion, the ship’s roughly 1,700 passengers did not disembark and the ship left the island earlier than planned.

The company operating the trip, Israel’s Mano Cruise, said it had “decided in light of the situation in the city of Syros to now sail to another tourist destination”.

Last week's incident had triggered a phone call by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar to Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

Greece is a popular tourist destination for Israelis on package tours and traveling independently, particularly in the summer months.

There are several flights per day between Tel Aviv and Athens, as well as from Israeli airports directly to Greek islands.