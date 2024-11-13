Tourist facing jail in Dubai over little-known online law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A man has been arrested and detained in Dubai over a negative review he left on a dog-gooming company’s website.

Craig Ballentine, 33, from Cookstown, NI, was arrested three weeks ago when he landed in Abu Dhabi for a short vacation to visit friends, and transported to Dubai.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been urged to intervene after the Co Tyrone man was arrested in the UAE over an online review he posted.

Campaign group Detained in Dubai said Mr Ballentine is facing prison because of the UAE’s cybercrime laws.

Radha Stirling from the organisation said the laws prohibit online criticism.

Ms Stirling said the situation arose after Mr Ballentine worked as a dog groomer in Dubai for around six months.

After running into difficulties in his employment, he left a negative online review of the grooming centre and his experience.

“Craig has been advised by local lawyers there is almost zero chance of the case against him being dropped,” Ms Stirling said.

“The UAE’s recently enacted cybercrime laws are a nightmare for foreigners. It is sufficient for a complainant to simply tell police that someone posted something offensive or rude.”

open image in gallery Craig Ballentine was arrested three weeks ago and is being detained in Dubai (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ms Stirling said Mr Ballentine’s parents feared he had died when they had not heard from him.

She said they have urged Ms O’Neill, who is Mr Ballentine’s local MLA, to make representations on his behalf.

“Craig needs to get home and get to work. It’s atrocious that authorities are allowing such frivolous criminal reports to entangle visitors in the system,” she said.

“We have reached out to Craig’s local representative, Michelle O’Neill, to implore her to make diplomatic representations to the UAE’s ambassador and FCDO.

“We hope she can assist in the same way Ireland helped Tori Towey come home.”

Sean Morgan, a friend of Craig’s, said he was the “kindest man you’ll ever meet”, he told Irish News: “How can a tourist destination make it illegal to say anything bad about service providers? 99% of tourists aren’t going to know this.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said Ms O’Neill was aware of the case and was making representations to the UAE embassy in London on behalf of Mr Ballentine.

“Her office remains in contact with the family to provide support and advice,” the spokesperson said.