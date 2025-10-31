Picturesque Welsh railway reopens after £1.4 million revamp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the UK’s most picturesque railway lines has reopened following a £1.4m upgrade to withstand extreme weather.

The Conwy Valley line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction welcomed back passengers on 27 October after four weeks of work to make the track “more reliable” by Network Rail engineers.

According to Network Rail, the Conwy Valley line is “one of the most picturesque in Wales”, but also one of the most exposed to rain and wind.

The route winds through the beautiful countryside of Snowdonia National Park, making it popular with tourists. The journey takes around an hour, navigating past some of the country’s most exceptional mountainsides, waterfalls and forest.

Although it primarily serves daily commuters, destinations along the route are convenient for visitors, such as the Llechwedd slate mine and Llandudno Museum.

Hikes from the seaside town of Deganwy are popular with walkers, while Conwy Falls – near the Betws-y-Coed stop – is renowned for its plummeting gorge and Fairy Glen.

The work removed high-risk trees and vegetation along 54 miles of track to help prevent trees from blocking the line during future bad weather.

Storms have forced more than 500 days of closures on the Welsh line over the last 10 years.

Network Rail used a road-to-rail vehicle to apply a gel solution to the rails – a coating that breaks down leaf contamination and reactivates with rain.

A new walkway for railway workers has also been built to “bring the route up” to modern safety standards.

Colin Lea, planning and performance director at Transport for Wales, said: “We’d like to thank passengers and local residents for their patience while this essential work was carried out.

“The Conwy Valley line is a vital link for the communities of Conwy, and this investment means it’s now better prepared to withstand the challenges of severe weather in the years ahead.”

The £1.4 million upgrade is part of efforts by Network Rail and Transport for Wales to protect the railway from the effects of climate change and limit disruption to passengers and the transportation of freight goods.

Nick Millington, route director at Network Rail Wales and Borders, added: “These improvements will make a real difference to the reliability of services during the autumn and winter months, protecting the line from future storm damage and keeping communities connected across North Wales.”

