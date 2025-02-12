Clapham Junction: Emergency services respond to incident causing major disruption to London commuters
National Rail says Clapham Junction disruption is expected to last until 3pm
Commuters travelling from Clapham Junction face “major disruption” on rail lines this morning (12 February) as emergency services respond to an incident.
All lines are currently closed between Clapham Junction, Hounslow and Richmond as “emergency services are dealing with an incident”.
National Rail said that the “major disruption” is expected to last until 3pm.
The disruption affects South Western Railway routes between London Waterloo and Hounslow, Twickenham, Staines, Shepperton, Weybridge, Reading, and London Waterloo Circular Services.
According to the rail operator: “Trains running between these stations may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.”
National Rail said the London Underground, London Buses, the Elizabeth line and Great Western Railway services are accepting tickets via reasonable routes.
Elsewhere, disruption will continue until at least 9am for travellers using the Stansted Express following overhead wire problems between Cheshunt and Harlow Town last night.
The 8.15am Stansted Airport to Liverpool Street service has been delayed until 9.10am, and the 9am and 10.15am trains have been delayed until 9.53am and 11.02am, respectively.
In the other direction, the 9.10am Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport train is not expected to depart until 9.55am.
Passengers were issued a “do not travel warning” by the service on Tuesday evening.
All lines are now open following repair work, but delays, alterations and cancellations are still expected as “we recover to our advertised timetable”, said Stansted Express.
