Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record-breaking Christmas tree attracted so many visitors that the National Trust was forced to turn away people arriving by car.

Visitors have been flocking to see a 44.7 metre high (147ft) giant redwood tree in the National Trust’s Cragside garden, which has been dressed in over 1,300 lights for the Christmas period.

The showstopping tree that is lighting up the grounds for the festive season is larger than 10 double-decker buses and has been awarded the Guinness World Record for the “World’s Tallest Bedded Christmas Tree”.

However, staff at the Tudor Revival property in Northumberland had to turn away visitors arriving by car just after midday on Saturday 27 November because of overcrowding.

“Due to a high volume of visitors, all car parks are full. Please check the website before travelling for the latest information. This doesn't affect people arriving by public transport,” the National Trust Facebook page for Cragside warned.

The post was later updated to say that the entrance reopened. A similar post also appeared on the page on Sunday, stating that the house and gardens were open, but no parking spaces were available.

Visitors commented that they were turned away by staff, but added that they were still friendly and professional amid the chaos. One visitor said they went away for an hour and explored Rothbury before coming back to Cragside, which they described as a “magic” experience.

Others were not as satisfied, likening the queues to Disneyland and describing the cafe was “chaos”.

Some visitors asked why a booking system was not in place, but National Trust Cragside said it experienced “unprecedented numbers” arriving within an hour of opening, “even after opening earlier to try and avoid closing”.

It added that Cragside has added two extra late openings on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 December to allow as many people as possible to visit.

Another commenter said the traffic management was “appalling” due to people turning around on the main road after not being able to get into the car park.

The National Trust said in a statement to The Independent: “When planning for this year's festive season, we anticipated more visitors and extended our opening hours to give everyone the chance to enjoy the magic of Christmas at Cragside.

“However, due to an unprecedented number of visitors, our car parks reached capacity and had to close at times over the weekend.

“Closing is always a last resort, but visitor safety and keeping the main road clear are our priorities.

“With high numbers of visitors also expected this week, we recommend car sharing or using public transport where possible. Please check the Cragside website and social media for regular updates before you travel.”

The overwhelming response to the event is likely due to the praise it received from the Guinness World Record team.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Carl Saville said: “The breathtaking giant redwood, perched on the edge of the hillside, is a vision of growth and pure beauty in Cragside’s historic landscape. It was a privilege to give this tree the recognition it deserves.”

It took three people two days to hang the lights on the redwood. The team unravelled almost 800 metres of lights and fastened the bulbs with a cherry picker.

The tree even played a starring role on BBC Two’s Christmas Treasures of the National Trust programme, which aired before Christmas and took a behind-the-scenes look at the festive preparations at Cragside.

The National Trust’s “Christmas at Cragside” event is on until Sunday 4 January 2026. Check the National Trust’s website before travelling for the latest information.

Read more: The rail, road, flight and ferry travel chaos you need to know about this Christmas