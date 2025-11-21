Christmas rail strikes to hit CrossCountry passengers as workers announce walkout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christmas shoppers, football fans and people making long-distance journeys to see family over the festive season will be hit by the latest round of rail strikes involving CrossCountry Trains.

Members of the RMT union working for the rail firm will walk out on each Saturday in December – 6, 13, 20 and 27 – in a row over pay and staffing.

Most or all CrossCountry services linking England, Wales and Scotland through a hub in Birmingham New Street are likely to be axed on the strike days. Normally the company carries around 100,000 passengers a day

The dispute centres on what the RMT says are “long-running issues on pay, staffing and previously agreed commitments”.

The union says the company has “failed to honour agreements on overtime payments, staff resourcing and wage discrepancies for different grades”.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “CrossCountry has not dealt with the core issues in this dispute and has come back with a proposal that is worse than what was already on the table.

“Our members are still facing unresolved staffing shortages, unfair pay outcomes and broken commitments. RMT members have been left with no choice but to take strike action.

“The company must return with a serious offer that meets the commitments it has already made and treats our members with the fairness and respect they deserve.”

The Independent has asked CrossCountry Trains for a response.

The Saturday before Christmas, 20 December, is one of the busiest days for long-distance travel over the festive season. The Saturday afterwards is expected to be busy as it will see the first trains on many lines since Christmas Eve.

In addition, because of engineering work on the West Coast Main Line, many passengers on 27 December were depending on CrossCountry to make journeys around the Network Rail closures.

Union members walked out on the Saturday of the August bank holiday weekend, halting all CrossCountry services. A further strike planned for Saturday 18 October was called off, though many trains were cancelled because it was too late to reinstate a normal timetable.

In a separate dispute involving train drivers working for CrossCountry, the operator apologised to the Aslef union and said “cultural, structural and behavioural issues” at the company would be investigated.

