A guide to Europe’s best Christmas markets to visit this winter

As the festive season rapidly approaches, many find themselves yearning for an early dose of Christmas cheer.

Europe's renowned Christmas markets offer the perfect antidote, transforming city streets into enchanting winter wonderlands.

Imagine strolling through historic squares, a warm mulled wine in hand, savouring freshly baked gingerbread, and beginning your gift hunt.

These cherished traditions provide an ideal way to kickstart the celebrations, typically running from late November and throughout December.

Dresden, Germany

Dates: November 26 – December 24

open image in gallery Dresden Christmas market in Germany is an excellent choice ( PA )

In eastern Germany, close to the Czech Republic border is the city of Dresden – most famous for sights like the Baroque Zwinger Palace, the gothic church Frauenkirche and the Semperoper opera house. If you like Christmas markets with a side of tradition then Desden’s Striezelmarkt should be right up there. Dating back to 1434, it’s Germany’s oldest, and takes place each year in Altmarkt square in the heart of the city. With 240 stands, it’s also home to the largest Erzgebirge Christmas pyramid in the world, a traditional wooden structure over 14 metres tall, displaying hand-carved figures and scenes. And don’t leave without trying the stollen.

Close by is another gem, Dresden’s Medieval Christmas Market at Stallhof – one of the only originally preserved jousting sites in the world, complete with knights as well as festive and craft stalls.

Where to stay:

a&o Hotel Dresden Hauptbahnhof (with a roof top and views of Altstadt) offers a twin room from £26 per person (based on two sharing). Visit: aohostels.com

Arras, Hauts-de-France

Dates: November 28 – December 30

open image in gallery Arras in Hauts-de-France is another popular choice for a festive market ( PA )

For a flight-free Christmas market trip – via the Eurostar, Eurotunnel or a ferry – Hauts-de-France, the country’s most northern region, is a great option. One of the region’s largest Christmas markets, Village de Noel, takes over Grand’Place, a square in the pretty town of Arras every year.

At a little over an hour from Calais, it’s a doable weekend break, and visitors can expect to find around 140 stalls, an ice rink, local produce and crafts at the market. But the town has much more to offer too, with striking Flemish architecture and a 75m gothic belfry, with UNESCO status. It was rebuilt after being destroyed in WWI and it’s worth climbing for panoramic views of the town.

Off the main square, check out the independent shops and visit The Carrière Wellington, a museum and Les Boves, a network of underground tunnels used by soldiers during war.

Where to stay:

Prices at the Mercure Centre Gare Hotel, a 10-minute walk from the Grand’Place, start at £115 per room. Visit french-weekendbreaks.co.uk.

Vienna, Austria

Dates: November 14 – December 23

open image in gallery Vienna’s market is a classic choice for festive travellers ( PA )

The Viennese Christmas Market in front of the town hall is easily the best-known in Vienna, but locals are said to prefer Spittelberg Christmas Market. In the heart of the city’s arty district, Neubau, Spittelberg is off-the-beaten tourist track, with charming, cobblestone streets weaving around gorgeous 19th century buildings.

As always you’ll find handmade arts, crafts and food but what makes this market unique is it’s huge focus on the ecological footprint; including produce that is fair trade, regional, organic or vegan or vegetarian. Beyond the Christmas market, this area of Vienna offers cafe culture, trendy restaurants and world-famous museums, Leopold and mumok.

But if you want to tour around Vienna’s festive markets in one trip, there’s also the Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace and the Viennese Christmas Market Freyung – which has been running since 1772.

Where to stay:

Hotel Altstadt, an art-focussed hotel, is located right on Spittelberg, prices are approx £158 per room.

Lausanne, Switzerland

Dates: November 20 – December 31

open image in gallery Lausanne, on the banks of Lake Geneva in Switzerland, offers a captivating market ( PA )

On the banks of Lake Geneva, the French-speaking Swiss city of Lausanne not only also comes with blue lake views but also snowy mountain peaks, medieval streets and a 12th-century Gothic cathedral.

Bô Noël Christmas market is one of seven in the city in late November and through December, but head to this one for an authentic festive atmosphere, local gastronomy and amusements for kids, like a huge ferris wheel and sledging. The Opening Banquet on November 22 sees visitors climb aboard the Little Enchanted Train and attend a Christmas meal prepared by Lausanne’s restauranteurs (registration opens October 22, price £45 pp).

For sports fans, the city also has a rich history; known as the ‘Olympic capital’, it’s home to the International Olympic Committee Headquarters, Olympic Park and the Olympic Museum.

Where to stay:

The Château d’Ouchy, a renovated turreted lakeside medieval castle. Prices start from £229, based on two sharing.

Ghent, Belgium

Dates: December 4 – 31

open image in gallery Ghent, in the Flanders region of Belgium, is a fantastic place to visit ( PA )

The historical city of Ghent in the Flanders region of northwest Belgium, with important sites like St Bavo’s Cathedral and Gravensteen Castle (also known as The Castle of the Counts), this lesser-known city offers plenty for visitors during the festivities. Head to the main squares of Sint Baafsplein and Sint Veerleplein to see how the city transforms in the lead up to Christmas. The Christmas market sees more than 150 wooden huts spread from Sint Baafsplein through the streets. And the city takes its Christmas decorations seriously so expect a suitably festive feel as you wander around.

For families you’ll find an ice rink, carousel and you can visit the castle – the only remaining medieval castle with a moat and intact defence system in Flanders – as it’s transformed with lighting and music at Christmas. While adults will enjoy a hot, festive drink at the gorgeous pop-up Winter Bar inside the thick castle walls and arches.

Where to stay:

Prices at the Yalo Urban Boutique Hotel are approx. £223 in December. Visit: yalohotel.com/en

Prague, Czech Republic

Dates: November 29 – January 6

open image in gallery Prague is arguably one of Europe’s most famous Christmas markets ( PA )

Prague hosts several Christmas markets each year but the 12th century Old Town Square is the main location for a pre-Christmas celebration. Each year a Christmas tree is selected from a different region of the country and as well as Czech food, and all manner or arts and crafts (including sword making) there’s an extensive programme of festive activities. Make sure to try the trdelnik – a sweet pasty – hot mead and famous Prague ham, which is considered a delicacy. The square is home to the Baroque St Nicholas Church, the Rococo Kinský Palace and the town hall’s 15th-century astronomical clock.

If you’re lucky enough to get a sprinkling of snow, Prague can feel fairytale-like in winter, and it’s an ideal time to visit the Prague Castle. Peace Square hosts a smaller market outside the neo-gothic Basilica of St. Ludmila, which has more of a local community feel.

Where to stay:

For accommodation right on the edge of the Old Town Christmas market, prices at the four-star Hotel Rott start at £180 for a double room, including breakfast. Visit: hotelrott.cz/.