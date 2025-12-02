The UK’s airports brace for busiest Christmas period in history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK airports are bracing for their busiest Christmas period in history, with passenger numbers for December forecast to exceed the record 22 million seen last year.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that of those, more than seven million passengers will travel through Heathrow's four terminals this month.

The CAA said this summer was the busiest on record for UK airports, with 90.2 million passengers between July and September, up two per cent from the same period in 2024.

Among the major airports with the highest year-on-year percentage growth in passengers this summer were Bournemouth (up 28 per cent), Liverpool (up 10 per cent) and Edinburgh (up nine per cent).

The most popular international destinations were in Europe, with Palma de Mallorca, Dublin, Amsterdam and Alicante topping the list.

Palma de Mallorca was among the most popular international destinations ( Getty/iStock )

The CAA said the number of passengers for 2025 as a whole could exceed 300 million for the first time. Last year, the total was 295 million.

Punctuality is also improving at UK airports but remains below pre-coronavirus levels. Some 64 per cent of flights arrived or departed within 15 minutes of their schedule in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 57 per cent a year earlier, and 69 per cent during the same period in 2019.

Selina Chadha, group director for consumers and markets at the CAA, said: “We now have more people flying than ever before and are on track for the biggest Christmas getaway in history.

“With high passenger numbers and the potential for bad weather that winter brings, make sure you check for disruption, including on your route to the airport.

“Ahead of travelling, we encourage people to plan their packing to avoid delays at security and know their rights when things go wrong.”

Aviation minister Keir Mather said: “We know Britain wants to fly.

“Airports and airlines nationwide reported their busiest summer yet, as record numbers of passengers head off on business trips and holidays.

“As another busy festive period kicks off, we’ve secured the sector’s future.

“Getting expansion off the ground at Luton, Gatwick and Heathrow, and redesigning our airways – to keep Britain connected, support jobs and power economic growth.”