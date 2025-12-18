Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the busiest days of the winter for the UK’s airports upon us, thousands of travellers are likely to fall foul of strict rules on what they can and can’t take on planes – both in hand luggage and checked into the hold.

Formerly I was a security officer at Gatwick airport, and reluctantly had to confiscate items regarded as potentially dangerous.

Here’s how can you avoid the key Christmas air travel packing mistakes people make.

Cracker crackdown

“Christmas crackers are considered explosive, flammable substances that pose a risk to other passengers and crew and the safety of the flight,” says Heathrow airport. “Party poppers, fireworks, sparklers and any other party stuff that contains combustible substances should not be transported either.”

No globetrotting for snow globes

Who doesn’t love a snow globe (or dome) in which festive flakes flutter down over a tiny figure of Santa or a snowman? Airport security officials, that’s who.

Snow domes work because they are full of liquid. Unfortunately, I have yet to see one that has a quantity marked on it. Even if a snow dome might look as though it’s under 100ml, that is not good enough for airport security standards. And while some airports have relaxed their rules on “LAGs” (liquids, aerosols and gels), many have not. Therefore, either leave the decorative stocking-filler at home, or pack it in your checked baggage.

Toy story

Anything that looks like – or could be used as – a weapon is banned from the aircraft cabin. Obviously that includes toy guns (with Gatwick stressing that water pistols are prohibited), but darts, sports bats and toy catapults are also likely to be confiscated from cabin baggage.

Drink misery

If you are flying direct to your destination, then buying alcohol in duty-free is fine (and can be taken on board in addition to normal cabin baggage rules). But what if you are changing planes? Many airports will pack your Scotch, gin or tequila in a “Steb” (secure tamper-evident bag) with the receipt visible for subsequent security staff to see. But at some connecting airports the item may be confiscated.

To avoid this risk, either buy at the last departure point before your final destination, or take advantage of duty-free on arrival – a growing trend at destinations including Australia, Brazil and India.

Don’t bank on portable power

Power banks should never be placed in checked baggage because of the risk of combustion. Increasingly, many airlines forbid the use of power banks on board planes. This week Qantas imposed a raft of safety measures. Aboard the Australian airline – and many others – you must not:

Use a power bank to charge a device.

Charge the power bank using onboard electricity.

Carry more than two power banks, with a maximum capacity of 160w/h (if no capacity is displayed, the item is banned).

It’s not a wrap

Don’t wrap presents before airport security. Staff are required to examine manually anything that looks unusual on their scanners – which could include ripping up your imaginatively sourced and impeccably deployed Christmas gift wrapping paper.

Read more: All you need to know about the Christmas getaway by road, rail, air and ferry