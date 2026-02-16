When will British tourists be able to visit China visa-free?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seventeen days after China promised Sir Keir Starmer that tourists and business travellers from the UK would gain visa-free admission, Beijing has set a date.

At present, prospective British visitors to the People’s Republic must apply no more than three months in advance, pay a minimum of £130 and visit a Chinese visa office in London, Manchester, Belfast or Edinburgh to be fingerprinted.

But UK passport holders travelling to China will be able to avoid the tangled red tape as early as Tuesday 17 February. Also from that date, Canadians will gain the same visa-free status.

In a statement on Sunday, China’s foreign ministry said: “To further facilitate cross-border travel, China decides to, starting from February 17, 2026, extend its visa waiver policy to ordinary passport holders from Canada and the UK.

“Ordinary passport holders from the two countries can be exempted from visa to enter China and stay for up to 30 days for business, tourism, family/friends visit, exchange and transit purposes.”

It brings the UK into line with the European Union, Australia and dozens of other countries.

The statement from Beijing adds that the concession is at present temporary and will apply only until the end of 2026.

While the visa-free policy is likely to be extended indefinitely, prospective visitors for next year may choose to hold off booking until an extension is confirmed.

When the visa-free deal was announced by Downing Street, Wendy Wu – founder of the eponymous tour operator – speculated that the change could take place within days.

Ms Wu told The Independent: “In the past, when you go to China, you have to get a visa – and that is so much work. But now it will be no barrier.

“Please take the opportunity and go, go, go. You just take your passport to the window, to the line saying ‘visa free’.”

The relaxation of the tough and expensive visa process is likely to trigger an increase in travel to the People’s Republic. Louisa Trickett, product manager for China at Audley Travel, said: “We expect to see enquiries rise from those who have been intrigued by China and the incredible experiences it offers, but were put off by the visa application.”

Other leading Asian destinations, including Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, do not require visas from British visitors.

Neil Taylor, former director of Regent Holidays and now a tour leader and guidebook writer, said: “This will make China suddenly competitive with all its neighbours.”

But he warned: “Air fares may go up in price now unless the airlines expand massively on the basis of this new potential.”

UK travellers who have already applied and paid for Chinese visas but who have yet to travel will not get refunds.

Read more: Here’s why you should visit China now