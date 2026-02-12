Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese tourists are poised for a significant increase in overseas travel during the upcoming extended Lunar New Year break, with popular destinations including Russia, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea, according to travel agencies. Notably, Japan appears to have lost some of its appeal among holidaymakers.

Known as the Spring Festival, this year's celebration marks one of China's longest holidays, running for nine days from 15 February – a day longer than usual – to usher in the Year of the Horse. Millions traditionally journey home for family reunions during this period, a custom that typically boosts spending across shops, cinemas, and restaurants as families celebrate nationwide and internationally.

China expects a record 9.5 billion passenger trips during the accompanying 40‑day travel rush, up from 9.02 billion last year, as officials hope this year's longer event spurs more holidaymakers to make domestic visits or venture abroad.

"Thailand has returned to being the top outbound destination thanks to its weather, when most parts of China remain cold," said Zhou Weihong, of Shanghai‑based Spring Tour, the travel unit of budget carrier Spring Airlines 601021.SS.

Amid an uncertain economic outlook, many appear to be hoping to leave their troubles behind, however briefly. A prolonged property downturn has eroded household wealth, while uneven growth after the COVID-19 pandemic, has fuelled job insecurity.

Studies show Chinese consumers are prioritising spending on experiences, with consultants McKinsey's saying in an August market update, "Consumers appear to have quietly moved on ... highlighting deeper shifts in how China consumes."

Domestic leisure demand this year is also split between warm and snowy destinations, with trips to the tropical island of Hainan and northeastern Changbai Mountain popular, added Zhou, a deputy general manager at Spring Tour.

Bookings to Russia on its platform have more than doubled from last year, as have trips to northern Europe.

"For the rest of the year, we'll probably see increased Chinese travel to Russia," said Sienna Parulis‑Cook, marketing and communications director of Dragon Trail Research.

She attributed its popularity, rising off a low base, to Moscow’s December move to waive visas for visitors from China.

China’s largest travel booking site, Trip.com Group 9961.HK, said a rebound in long‑haul travel has driven up visitors to Australia by more than 100% over the year-earlier period.

Seat capacity on international flights during the holiday period, both inbound and outbound, has risen 9% on the year, aviation intelligence firm IBA said.

"The international market is playing an increasingly important role in Spring Festival travel," it said in a report ahead of the break, adding that available seat kilometers on international flights now make up about half of total capacity.

But for other destinations, the picture is not all rosy.

Simmering political tension with Japan has eroded its appeal for Chinese visitors, who normally made it a top choice.

Flight data for 2026 shows travel to Japan has dropped sharply amid the strained ties and China's safety warnings to its travellers, prompting airlines to broaden refund and change policies for Japan routes.

In the week starting on February 2, flights between China and Japan were down 49.2% from a year earlier, said travel data provider Flight Master.

And all flights have been cancelled on 58 routes that operated during last year's Spring Festival, when Trip.com ranked Japan among the most popular overseas destinations, alongside Thailand and other regional markets.