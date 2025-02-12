China to launch ‘silver trains’ aimed at elderly tourists to boost economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

China is set to launch a series of “silver trains” aimed at elderly tourists in a bid to capitalise on the world’s fastest-ageing population.

New guidance has been released by nine governmental departments, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, China State Railway Group Company and the Ministry of Commerce, which outlines plans to target senior travellers with ample leisure time who are able to travel outside of peak periods, according to China Daily.

"With the expansion of the elderly population and their growing demand for cultural and tourism consumption, the growth potential of tourist trains for seniors is huge," Kong Dejun, a director at the Ministry of Commerce, said.

China Railways is set to recondition existing facilities on board existing tourist trains to make them suitable for senior passengers.

This includes optimising the size and layout of berths, seats and restrooms to make them more comfortable for older travellers.

Handrails, oxygen cylinders, emergency call buttons and first aid equipment will also be installed.

In 2024, China operated a total of 1,860 tourist trains nationwide, a record high – and a figure that jumped nearly 50 per cent since 2019, China Railway revealed.

"The main operation directions of these trains are concentrated in popular tourist destinations and routes such as the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, as well as Yunnan and Heilongjiang provinces,” Zhu Wenzhong, deputy director of the passenger transportation department at China Railway, said.

“Last year, the tourist trains handled more than one million passenger trips,” he added.

China aims to launch more than 100 “high-quality railway routes for elderly tourism” by 2027, with more than 2,500 trains expected to operate each year.

"The launch of the special tourist trains for seniors represents a measure to further improve elderly friendly facilities and services and improve the wellbeing of the greying demographic, while the trains will also provide services for consumers of all age groups," added Mr Dejun.

One in five Chinese people were over the age of 60 by the end of 2022, according to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, a figure shaped by a one-child policy that restricted birth rates for decades.

This figure is expected to grow in coming years.

The news comes as travel restrictions for British travellers in China have significantly eased.

Under new rules, UK travellers can visit China visa-free as long as they are in transit to another country.