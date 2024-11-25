Huge chicken-shaped hotel in the Philippines sets new world record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A unique hotel in the Philippines has set a new Guinness World Record for being the world’s largest building shaped like a chicken.

The 10-storey-high rooster hatched at the Campuestohan Highland Resort in Negros Occidental earlier this month.

Measuring 34.931m in height, 12.127m in width and 28.172m in length, the giant chicken hotel has been built to withstand the mountainous municipality’s storms and typhoons.

Guinness World Records officially declared the Campuestohan Highland Resort’s newest structure the “largest building in the shape of a chicken“ on 8 September.

Inside the big bird are 15 windowless hotel rooms featuring “comfortable beds”, TVs and showers, with rates starting at around £60 a night for travellers keen to get cooped up with a chick flick.

Construction began on the certified largest chicken on 10 June 2023 after just six months of planning.

Creator Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan said that he is “proud” of his huge poultry creation for putting his province on the map.

The designer said: “I had a vision to make something with a wow factor that can really leave a footprint of admiration to the public.”

He and his wife Nita purchased and cleaned up the land for the Campuestohan Highland Resort in 2010 despite a lack of road infrastructure and electricity.

In 2024, the Filipino resort welcomes guests with a wave pool, restaurant and quirky hotel rooms – now ruled over by a giant rooster.

Ricardo explained that the rooster took shape as “Negros Occidental has a gamefowl industry that employs millions of people in the Philippines”.

“The rooster can stand against strong winds and can withstand pressure from other roosters, an attitude of Negrense people with resilience to recover quickly from any form of difficulties and hardships in life, one trait that their people have in times of crisis and challenges,” he said.

