Departing on New Year’s Eve could save you up to 28 per cent on long-haul flights compared with other days over the festive period, new research has revealed.

Travel search engine Kayak analysed roundtrip economy domestic, European and long-haul flights across the Christmas and New Year period (14 December to 6 January) to help find more peaceful journeys at lower prices in what can be a very busy and hectic time.

Those who want to avoid the Christmas airport chaos while flying long-haul shouldn’t book a flight on 20 December, as it is predicted to be the busiest day.

This date is also not ideal for those trying to save money on flights this winter, as plane tickets are expected to cost 24 per cent more on average compared to other days across the period.

If you are looking to save money on long-haul return flights back to the UK after Christmas, the best day to fly is Boxing Day, as prices drop 24 per cent on average.

Christmas travellers may also want to avoid flying long haul on 4 January, as prices typically rise by 30 per cent compared to other dates, as the school holidays will be ending and many will be rushing to get back to work after the festive break.

For those heading to Europe this festive period for a city break, ski trip or visiting Christmas markets, Kayak reveals that the best date to fly from the UK is 16 December for an average of 22 per cent savings on flights.

Try to avoid booking a plane seat on 28 December, as flights are 21 per cent more expensive on average to European destinations.

Passengers who value a quieter airport experience will find the best time to fly is 15 December, and will want to avoid 21 December to dodge the Christmas travel melee, both when flying to Europe and domestically.

For a peaceful airport trip for domestic travel, flying on 29 December will allow you to avoid the worst of the crowds.

Plane tickets are 11 per cent cheaper on 30 December compared to the rest of the period for travel within the UK – flying 10 days earlier on 20 December may mean you pay 19 per cent more.

Rachel Mumford, a Kayak UK travel expert, said: “While it can be lovely travelling during Christmas and New Year, there are some considerations, to avoid adding to an already rather expensive time of year. Flexibility with your departure and return dates can lower your airfare, and help you avoid longer travel times.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast