The cheapest package holiday destinations for 2025, revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tuscany in Italy, known for its wealth of decadent vineyards, rolling hills and luxury villas, is among the cheapest package destinations for a 2025 holiday, according to Which?.

Researchers assessed the prices of 5,590 package holidays from Jet2holidays, Tui and easyJet Holidays in January 2025 to calculate the average price of a seven-night holiday for two, including flights, departing on or around 2 August – peak time for the school holidays.

The consumer champion was surprised to find the Tuscan countryside in the top 10, the region taking the eighth spot for £1,034pp due to cheap flights and B&B accommodation in coastal towns and Florence.

For less than £1,000pp, Italy’s Venetian Riviera also made the list at number four with an average per-person cost of £965.

Of the analysed packages for a European resort holiday, destinations included Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Turkey.

Read more: The best Greek island hotels for sea views and romantic retreats

Turkey’s Dalaman area was ultimately declared the cheapest overall, with the average price of a seven-night package at £859pp.

In second, the Agadir area, Morocco preceded Bulgaria’s Bourgas area in third, each for around £900pp.

As for the cheapest all-inclusive destination, Spain’s Costa Blanca took the crown with an average week of £1,113pp, closely followed by popular Canary Islands Fuerteventura and Tenerife costing £1,146pp and £1,189pp respectively.

Which? found that Spanish resorts made up five of the 10 cheapest spots, with Zante being the only affordable Greek entry, with an average per-person cost of £1,266.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said: “Holidaying when the kids are off school can be painfully expensive, but our latest price analysis shows there are a variety of destinations still available to book at a good price for an August getaway.

“Among favourite budget destinations such as Spain and Turkey, we found some real surprises. And from the pretty Portuguese isle of Madeira to the glamour of Tuscany, booking early guarantees the most options at the best price for your summer break.”

The top 10 cheapest package destinations for 2025

Dalaman area, Turkey – £859pp for a 7-night package Agadir area, Morocco – £889pp Bourgas area, Bulgaria – £904pp Venetian Riviera, Italy – £965pp Corfu, Greece – £984pp Costa Brava, Spain – £986pp Antalya area, Turkey – £988pp Tuscany, Italy – £1,034pp Costa de la Luz, Spain – £1,045pp Kalymnos, Greece – £1,051pp

The top 10 cheapest all-inclusive destinations for 2025

Costa Blanca, Spain – £1,113pp for an all-inclusive 7-night package Fuerteventura, Canary Islands – £1,146pp Tenerife, Canary Islands – £1,189pp Dalaman area, Turkey – £1,222pp Bourgas area, Bulgaria – £1,228pp Zante, Greece – £1,266pp Mallorca, Spain – £1,266pp Gran Canaria, Canary Islands – £1,268pp Cyprus – £1,314pp Madeira – £1,346pp

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast