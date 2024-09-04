Support truly

New research has found that Poland is the cheapest European destination for British holidaymakers.

The research, based on 2023 Travelpac data available at the Office of National Statistics, analysed UK holidaymakers’ spending habits across over 30 countries to reveal the destinations with the lowest and highest travel costs.

In Poland, travellers spent an average of just £72 per night, totaling around £1,000 for a two-week trip – the lowest in Europe.

With budget airlines Ryanair, EasyJet, Wizz Air and Lot offering routes to several Polish holiday destinations, prices for flights can be extremely competitive with prices starting from £25 one-way.

Spain also emerged as a budget-friendly option in Europe, with an average nightly cost of £91, translating to £1,278 for a fortnight. Other European countries like Portugal, Hungary, and Turkey followed closely, offering affordable alternatives for holidaymakers amidst rising living costs.

The study by Go Compare also looked beyond Europe, where India took the crown for the most affordable destination overall. Travellers spend an average of £62 per night in India, making it a very affordable option at just £878 for two weeks. However, the high flight costs might make India less accessible for British travellers compared to closer European destinations.

Go Compare’s Rhys Jones highlighted that it is possible to travel on a budget without compromising on experience: “Poland and Spain are excellent options for holidaymakers looking to keep costs down, as they’re relatively close to the UK and offer good value for money once you arrive.”

He also advised that avoiding the Nordic countries, such as Iceland and Finland, would be wise for budget-conscious travellers, as these destinations ranked among the most expensive. In Iceland, for instance, visitors spend more than £200 per night on average, equating to nearly £2,900 for two weeks—almost £1,900 more than the cost of a holiday in Poland.

Switzerland was found to be the most expensive destination outside of the Nordic region, where holidaymakers’ average expenditure is £173.56 per night – £2,428 across a two-week break.

And that break to Walt Disney World or New York comes at a price as the USA was revealed to be the most expensive country outside of Europe, where travellers spend an average of £157 per night, or around £2,206 across a fortnight.