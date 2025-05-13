Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Holidaymakers are finding new ways to make their money stretch further as living costs continue to rise.

New research from home-swapping platform Kindred found that one in eight (12 per cent) had managed to cut some expenses so far.

Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) said they are making changes to how they travel this summer, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll among 2,000 people across the UK in April and May.

About four in 10 (39 per cent) are looking for more cost-effective accommodation, while others are staying with friends or family (30 per cent) and just over a quarter (26 per cent) are opting for staycations.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) are seeking more cost-effective trips, 16 per cent are looking for “ways to live like a local”, and 16 per cent are aiming to travel in a sustainable way. One in six (15 per cent) are looking to make more frequent trips by using affordable accommodation options.

open image in gallery One in seven (14 per cent) said they would be willing to skip going on holiday altogether ( Getty Images )

The research also found that frustrations with hotels expressed by some holidaymakers included the cost of “extras”, unreliable wifi and the cost of dining.

Among those who have saved money, a fifth (22 per cent) were worried about ongoing political or economic uncertainty, two-fifths (40 per cent) were concerned about the increased cost of living, a third (36 per cent) were worried about rising travel costs and three in 10 (30 per cent) were motivated to save on holidays by having less disposable income.

Meanwhile, one in seven (14 per cent) said they would be willing to skip going on holiday altogether.

Justine Palefsky, CEO and co-founder at Kindred, said there had been a “clear shift toward more thoughtful, value-driven travel that aligns with both budget and beliefs”.

“Travellers still want to explore the world but they’re seeking options that offer greater connection, flexibility and authenticity.”