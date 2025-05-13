How holidaymakers are cutting costs this summer amid cost-of-living concerns
New research found that one in eight had managed to trim holiday expenses so far
Holidaymakers are finding new ways to make their money stretch further as living costs continue to rise.
New research from home-swapping platform Kindred found that one in eight (12 per cent) had managed to cut some expenses so far.
Nearly six in 10 (59 per cent) said they are making changes to how they travel this summer, according to the survey carried out by OnePoll among 2,000 people across the UK in April and May.
About four in 10 (39 per cent) are looking for more cost-effective accommodation, while others are staying with friends or family (30 per cent) and just over a quarter (26 per cent) are opting for staycations.
More than a quarter (27 per cent) are seeking more cost-effective trips, 16 per cent are looking for “ways to live like a local”, and 16 per cent are aiming to travel in a sustainable way. One in six (15 per cent) are looking to make more frequent trips by using affordable accommodation options.
The research also found that frustrations with hotels expressed by some holidaymakers included the cost of “extras”, unreliable wifi and the cost of dining.
Among those who have saved money, a fifth (22 per cent) were worried about ongoing political or economic uncertainty, two-fifths (40 per cent) were concerned about the increased cost of living, a third (36 per cent) were worried about rising travel costs and three in 10 (30 per cent) were motivated to save on holidays by having less disposable income.
Meanwhile, one in seven (14 per cent) said they would be willing to skip going on holiday altogether.
Justine Palefsky, CEO and co-founder at Kindred, said there had been a “clear shift toward more thoughtful, value-driven travel that aligns with both budget and beliefs”.
“Travellers still want to explore the world but they’re seeking options that offer greater connection, flexibility and authenticity.”
