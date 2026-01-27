£60 million needed to save ‘France’s favourite monument’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic French chateau is appealing to “public generosity” to finance a €68 million (£59 million) renovation.

Chateau de Chantilly in the Oise department, north of Paris, said it requires “significant work” over the next decade to protect its extensive precious book collection.

The original chateau was first constructed in the 14th century and rebuilt in the 19th century by Henri d’Orléans, the son of France’s last king, after it was largely destroyed during the French Revolution.

Within the chateau is the Musée Condé, the country’s second-most extensive art collection after the Louvre, containing works by Fra Angelico, Poussin and Raphael. Its reading room comprises some 60,000 volumes, including rare antique books and illuminated medieval manuscripts.

According to the estate, €68 million (£59 million) will be needed over the next 10 years to restore the chateau’s listed buildings, “including €33 million (£29m) for urgent health needs alone”.

The property still needs to “find funding” despite revenue reaching €19.8 million (£17.1m) last year.

It added: “The challenge for the future is to find funding to carry out these investments, which are essential for the chateau’s long-term preservation.”

The historic chateau announced in a press release that the “major fundraising campaign” will be launched this year with a “broad appeal to public generosity to finance the restoration of the library”.

It said: “This true treasure trove of the Musée Condé’s manuscript collection requires significant work to update its air conditioning, stabilise its floor, overhaul its electrical system, and restore the leather on its shelves and its parquet flooring”.

The chateau’s “Chantilly 2030” strategy aims to preserve the architectural heritage of the site and retain visitors based on a 2021 auditors’ report.

However, it said: “Chateau de Chantilly is currently in no way able to cope with the massive investment required to save its preservation”.

Since 2020, restorations have been undertaken and funded by the Friends of the Condé Museum and the Friends of the Domaine de Chantilly after 15 years of funding from the late Aga Khan IV.

Château de Chantilly welcomed 658,164 visitors in 2025, a 20 per cent increase from 2024 figures. The museum expects to exceed 700,000 visitors by 2030.

The building was voted “France's favourite monument” via a poll for France TV in 2025.

The Chateau de Chantilly announced that it “will continue its momentum by offering a rich and accessible program for all” in 2026.

