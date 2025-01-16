Australian tourist jailed for threatening to crash flight at Changi airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian tourist was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for threatening to crash his flight while waiting to board it at the Changi airport in Singapore.

Moncrieff Marli Curtis Philip, 36, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening words to cause alarm last November.

He reportedly had to abort his holiday plans in Phuket, Thailand, after being denied entry by Thai immigration authorities because a visa page in his passport was torn out.

The court was told the tourist had been planning the trip for a while and it had cost him a lot of money. He was put on a flight to Singapore, where he was also denied entry for the same visa issue.

At Changi, immigration officials helped Mr Curtis Philip retrieve prescription medication for anxiety and depression from his check-in luggage. He was then taken to a holding room to wait for a flight back to Perth, the Malay Mail reported.

On 20 November, while being escorted to board a Jetstar flight to Australia, he remarked: "I want the aircraft to crash and kill everyone."

He was reported to authorities after a flight attendant overheard his remark. The tourist was removed from the flight and airport authorities searched his luggage.

They did not find anything suspicious, however, and informed the tourist that he would have to wait for another flight back to Australia.

While talking to his girlfriend, Mr Curtis Philip reportedly again threatened to crash the plane if he were put on another flight.

His conversation was overheard by an immigration and checkpoints authority officer who reported the incident.

This agitated Mr Curtis Philip, who allegedly asked to be sent to prison. He was arrested later that day.

The tourist later wrote an apology letter expressing regret for his actions and his remarks.