Spain sees third rail crash in one week as train hits crane in Cartagena

The crash comes days after a high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people

A commuter train has crashed into a construction crane in southeastern Spain, leaving several people lightly injured, regional emergency services said on Thursday.

"The train hasn't been overturned nor derailed," a spokesperson for emergency services in the southeastern Murcia region said.

The crash occurred near Murcia's Cartagena.

Spanish rail operator Adif said on X that traffic on that line was interrupted due to "the intrusion into the infrastructure gauge by a crane not belonging to the railway operation", without providing further details.

At least one person died and five were seriously injured when a regional service train collided with a collapsed wall between Sant Sadurni d'Anoia and Gelida (AFP/Getty)

The crash comes after Sunday's deadly high-speed train collision in the southern Andalusia region that killed at least 43 people and two other crashes in Catalonia on Tuesday.

Spain's biggest train drivers' union called a three-day nationwide strike for February 9 to 11 on Wednesday to demand measures to guarantee railway safety.

"The serious accidents in Adamuz and Gelida, both with fatalities, are a turning point in demanding all necessary actions to guarantee the safety of railway operations," the train operators' union SEMAF said in a statement.

It added that it would demand criminal liability from "those responsible for ensuring safety in the railway infrastructure".

