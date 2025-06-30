Travelling with carry-on? How to pack light and avoid extra luggage fees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As summer travel gears up, the prospect of lengthy baggage queues at airports is a familiar dread for many holidaymakers.

Yet, a growing number of seasoned travellers are bypassing this frustration by mastering the art of carry-on travel.

Whether jetting off for a quick weekend getaway or determined to condense a long-haul journey into a single bag, packing light doesn't necessitate sacrificing style or essentials.

Instead, it demands a more strategic approach.

Travel experts, having honed their methods over countless journeys, are now offering invaluable insights into maximising space and efficiency within the confines of a single carry-on.

Here are their tips.

open image in gallery Try rolling clothes tightly, use packing cubes, and utilise every nook and cranny within your luggage ( Alamy/PA )

1. Pick a suitcase with exterior pockets

Picking the right bag makes all the difference.

“Choose a carry-on case with exterior pockets for items you will need in transit,” recommends Fiona Spinks, solo adventurer and founder of Following Fiona.

“A book, snacks or the clear liquid bag can live outside the main compartment so you are not opening the whole case in a crowded queue.”

2. Make a master list

“Start with a master list and tailor it for each trip – beach, city, festival, whatever,” suggests Chelsea Dickenson, the founder of Holiday Expert, who has partnered with Boots to create packing tips to help Britons get organised this summer.

“I keep mine in my phone notes and update it before every holiday. You only need one extra outfit – not five emergency dresses and 10 pairs of spare knickers.”

open image in gallery Experts are sharing the ways they free up space in their carry-on ( Getty/iStock )

3. Invest in some packing cubes

Packing cubes free up valuable space.

“One cube holds tops, another holds bottoms and a third keeps underwear separate,” says LP Maurice, travel expert, backpacker and CEO and co-founder of travel website Busbud.

“The cubes act like drawers when you open the bag. Press down on each cube before you zip it to push out any trapped air.”

4. Try the travel pillow trick

This creative packing hack has gone viral on TikTok and is a great way to sneak some extra socks and pants onto a plane.

“Take the stuffing out of your travel pillow and fill it with clothes – socks, pants, even pyjamas,” recommends Ms Dickenson.

“No one at the airport will know, and you’ve just bought yourself extra space in your case and still get a comfy pillow. Just try and stick to the cleaner clothes for your return journey.”

5. Roll your clothes

“Rolling each item instead of folding sounds simple, yet it makes a surprising difference,” says Ms Spinks. “Rolled clothes stack snugly along your case’s length and come out with fewer creases, so you spend less time hunting for an iron at your hotel.

“This method also lets you spot gaps where you can tuck socks or underwear using every corner of the bag.”

6. Limit yourself to two pairs of shoes

“Footwear is always the bulkiest offender, so wear the heaviest pair for the journey so the lighter pair can slot along the side of the case,” recommends Ms Spinks.

“Filling the inside of each shoe with chargers or rolled underwear stops wasted space and keeps the shoes from collapsing.”

open image in gallery Make every little bit of space count ( Alamy/PA )

7. Fill every single gap

Make every little bit of space count.

“Fill the shoes with rolled socks and chargers to stop dead space,” recommends Mr Maurice.

Dickenson agrees and says that little things like lining the edges of your suitcase with belts and tucking your jewellery into sunglasses cases can make all the difference.

8. Wear the bulkiest items

“A jacket with deep pockets can carry your phone, headphones and a paperback book,” highlights Mr Maurice. “That choice removes about 1 kg from your bag and could help you stay warm in an air‑conditioned cabin.”

9. Decant your toiletries into mini bottles

“Switch full-size toiletries for reusable mini bottles and solid versions wherever possible,” recommends Ms Spinks.

“Decanting shampoo and moisturiser into 80ml containers satisfies airline liquid rules and saves you from paying extra for checked baggage just to carry large bottles.

“Solid bars of soap or conditioner slip into any spare corner and never leak over your clothes.”

10. Buy a flat lay makeup bag

“If you’re anything like me and tend to spread your makeup and toiletries everywhere, a flat lay bag makes life so much easier,” says Ms Dickenson.

“You just open it up and everything’s laid out and visible. No more rooting around for your mascara or leaving half your makeup behind.”