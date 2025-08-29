Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK travellers can now buy portable carbon monoxide (CO) alarms at airports following a campaign by the family of a British man who died in Ecuador.

As of 28 August, “UltraFire Travel Carbon Monoxide Detectors” are on sale at 14 airports and one railway station in the UK.

London Gatwick, Heathrow, Edinburgh, Manchester and Newcastle are among airports selling the £25 travel alarms in a first for UK airport retailers.

A partnership between Safelincs, the UK’s largest fire safety retailer, and WH Smith, aims to access millions of passengers who travel through UK airports every week.

Carbon monoxide can cause serious illness or death. It is colourless and odourless, so impossible to identify without a detector.

The NHS advice notes that symptoms of CO poisoning include dizziness, headaches and shortness of breath.

The introduction of detectors in airports follows efforts from the Pack Safe Appeal, created by the family of Hudson Foley, 24, who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a homestay in Ecuador in August 2023.

First launched in August 2024, one year after Hudson’s death, The Pack Safe Appeal worked in partnership with UK charity the Safer Tourism Foundation to campaign for carbon monoxide travel safety.

According to the campaign, a 2015 coroner’s report following the death of two British children from carbon monoxide poisoning in Corfu warned a decade ago that “lives would be lost unless CO alarms were made more readily available to travellers.”

Cathy Foley, Hudson’s mother and founder of the Pack Safe Appeal, said: "When Hudson died, we knew we had to do everything in our power to make sure no other family suffered this kind of loss.

“Seeing portable CO alarms in airports — right where travellers can pick one up before boarding a plane — is a huge milestone for us and an incredible step in our efforts to save lives.”

The potentially lifesaving devices will also be stocked in 29 InMotion stores, WH Smith’s airport electricals brand, across the UK.

In February, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) agreed to update its travel advice to warn of the dangers of carbon monoxide while travelling.

Dr Al Pinkerton, the Surrey Heath MP involved in the Pack Safe Appeal, added: “The FCDO’s updated travel guidance was an important step, but awareness alone is not enough. Having portable CO alarms readily available in airports will help prevent more tragic deaths from this silent killer."

