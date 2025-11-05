Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighter vehicle headlights are more likely to cause glare for oncoming drivers, a government-commissioned study has confirmed.

The research, conducted by consultancy TRL, found vehicle lighting to be a "genuine issue", with an RAC survey revealing 33 per cent of 1,850 UK drivers are now driving less at night or have stopped completely due to dazzling lights.

The study involved over 50 hours of on-road night-time testing.

A car equipped with a camera detecting headlight luminance – the amount of light being emitted – and other sensors recorded observations.

It found that observers were more likely to report glare from oncoming vehicles when higher luminance was recorded.

Other factors increasing glare included travelling uphill or around a right-hand bend, as a driver’s eyes are more likely to fall within the headlamps’ throw.

Researchers also noted a tentative indication that larger vehicle shapes, such as SUVs, may be more associated with glare.

open image in gallery A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare by consultancy TRL is expected to be published shortly (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

A further 22 per cent of respondents said the issue means they would like to reduce their night driving but have no choice but to continue.

Dr Shaun Helman, who led the research at TRL, said: “This research provides compelling evidence that glare from vehicle lighting is a genuine issue for UK drivers, and can be measured in real driving conditions.

“By combining scientific measurement with driver perspectives, we now have a clearer understanding of the conditions under which glare occurs and the factors that contribute to it.

“These objective findings are a first step to take glare from anecdotal complaints into the realm of scientific evaluation.”

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Having campaigned hard for this study, we welcome its findings which independently confirm what drivers have been telling us – that rather than being an imagined phenomenon, some bright headlights do cause a glare problem.

“While drivers clearly benefit from high-performing headlights, it’s important this doesn’t lead to others suffering the effects of dazzle, so a balance needs to be struck.

“It’s vital the report and its considerations are now reviewed carefully to put us on a path towards changes that ultimately benefit all road users.”

open image in gallery The poll by the RAC highlights the intense brightness of some modern headlights as the primary cause of anxiety for those driving in the dark ( Getty/iStock )

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We know headlight glare is frustrating for many drivers, especially as the evenings get darker.

“That’s why we commissioned this independent research to better understand the causes and impact of glare, and to help inform future negotiations on international vehicle standards.

“Alongside this, DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) is stepping up surveillance to intercept the sale of illegal retrofit headlamp bulbs for on-road use, and anyone caught could face a fine of up to £2,500.”