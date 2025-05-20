Hawks deployed to protect celebrities from swooping seagulls at Cannes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hotels in Cannes have hired hawks to protect celebrities against aggressive seagulls diving for a bite of their amuse-bouche.

The decision to deploy birds of prey to deter greedy gulls has been made by several waterfront hotels hosting VIP guests during the annual Cannes Film Festival.

Seagulls in Cannes have been known to land on tables, swiping sandwiches and smashing glasses.

Since 2012, Hôtel Martinez on the French Riviera has hired hawks to scare away seagulls causing chaos with celebrities.

Specifically, after a seagull knocked a glass of wine over the French actress Sophie Marceau in 2011, minutes before the Braveheart star was due to walk the red carpet, said VICE.

Managers at luxury hotel Le Majestic on the famous Croisette promenade also previously complained to BFM TV of seagulls attacking breakfast buffets when holidaymakers turned their backs.

Now, the hotels increase their hawk patrols each May as seagull attacks intensify during the glitzy festival’s catered events.

Falconer Christopher Puzin is Cannes’ main hawk handler. He told The Times: “The hawks’ job is to scare away seagulls and pigeons, which are also a problem, especially in the hotel garden. None of the gulls or pigeons get hurt.”

His four Harris hawks, originating from the southwestern United States, are used to scare off overconfident gulls from going for hotel guests and their food.

The birds of prey – Zelda, Links, Night and Ramucho – circle above the tables, warning the seagulls to keep their distance.

Puzin added: “When they see a natural predator like a hawk, they understand that there’s a hostile presence in the territory and that deters them.”

Charles Richez, the Majestic’s general manager, told the outlet: “It’s really unpleasant, but as soon as they see the hawks, the gulls beat a hasty retreat.”

According to Richez, the hawks are a “hit with the stars” and a selfie draw for visiting guests.

