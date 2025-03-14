Canary Islands judge blocks tourist tax after just one day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge in the Canary Islands has blocked the archipelago’s first tourist tax just one day after it was introduced.

Authorities in Mogán, one of Gran Canaria’s most popular holiday destinations, agreed to impose the fee, which is set at €0.15 (£0.13) per person, per day, for those staying in hotels, holiday homes and other tourist accommodation.

Mogán City Council said the profits would be exclusively used to finance activities, services or infrastructure in the popular tourist area, as well as promote tourism in the municipality.

But according to Canarian Weekly, the Canary Islands High Court of Justice (TSJC) ruled against the tax on Wednesday 12 March – just one day after it was introduced – arguing that it was “poorly written” and “confusing”.

Judge Francisco José Gómez de Lorenzo-Cáceres stated that the tax created “an inappropriate and disproportionate burden” and should have been regulated by a formal law.

The backlash also follows complaints from the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism who claimed the tax would result in excessive administrative complications.

Authorities in Mogán, which is 93 kilometres outside the capital city of Las Palmas, approved the tax on 28 February.

The tax will now remain suspended until the TSJC reviews the council’s arguments, which Mogán plans to submit following official notification from the court.

A spokesperson for Mogán City Council confirmed the authority’s intention to appeal.

“In view of the precautionary suspension of the Fiscal Ordinance Regulating the Fee for Services and Activities Derived from Tourism Activities and the Sustainability Obligation, the Mogán City Council is awaiting the formal ruling of the Canary Islands High Court of Justice, which it learned of through the media.

“The Mogán City Council has always been aware that this circumstance could occur, and therefore, when the local government is duly notified, it will appear before a judge or court within three days to defend the aforementioned ordinance and to ensure that the precautionary suspension measures can be lifted.”

The Independent has contacted Mogán City Council for further information.

Mogán is the latest tourist destination to consider a tourist levy amidst growing concerns about the environmental and social impact of mass tourism in the region.

It follows Venice, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Mallorca, Ibiza and Dubrovnik, who have all introduced a tourist tax in a bid to combat the effects of overtourism.