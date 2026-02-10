Canada’s best city break for those wanting an alternative to the USA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada, long celebrated for its breathtaking wilderness and world-class scenery, is experiencing a surge in popularity among British holidaymakers, with geopolitical shifts potentially playing a significant role in its newfound appeal.

The country enjoyed a 13 per cent increase in arrivals in 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

This rise in visitor numbers is, according to some observers, partly attributable to its neighbour across the border, with travellers reportedly seeking alternatives to the United States following Donald Trump's return to office.

The shift suggests a new generation of tourists is discovering Canada, drawn not only by its natural beauty but also by a changing global landscape.

open image in gallery Toronto - a great option for a city break if you’re keen to avoid the USA ( PA )

For most, Canada’s enduring appeal lies in its natural good looks: the mountains, glaciers, forests and lakes found coast to coast. Interestingly, though, it’s not only the great outdoors that is now luring people across the pond. People are increasingly tempted by its cities and urban spaces, hotspots that are now benefiting from Canada’s resurgence in popularity – and none more so than Toronto.

Located in the province of Ontario and home to around three million people, it’s Canada’s biggest city, and a new Virgin Atlantic service from London Heathrow has made it more accessible than ever before.

It’s more than a decade since the airline last served Canada (flights to Vancouver were suspended in 2014).

So, what awaits? Unlike Montreal, its distinctly more European cousin found to the north-east in the neighbouring province of Quebec, Toronto is unashamedly North American in look and feel with long avenues lined with gleaming skyscrapers that could easily pass for Manhattan.

Elsewhere, there are five-star hotels and flavours from all over the world to enjoy, and all against a backdrop of the infinite waters of Lake Ontario. If that wasn’t tempting enough, one of the world’s greatest natural wonders, the mighty Niagara Falls, is within easy reach.

Here’s how to make the most of your time in Canada’s most exciting city…

Where to stay

open image in gallery Sustainability is key at the 1 Hotel - which is made from recycled materials and home to thousands of plants and ( PA )

With a firm focus on sustainability, the 1 Hotel is a recommended and ethical place to bed down while in Toronto, with stylish furniture made from reclaimed materials and a fleet of electric cars available for complimentary journeys of within a few miles of the property. It’s a nice touch but not one you’re likely to need given the hotel’s central location. The iconic CN Tower, standing at 1,815feet, is just a stone’s throw away.

The contemporary vibe – light woods and pale tones – is complimented by more than 3,000 plants, some of which are native to this part of Canada. But the best bit has to be the rooftop pool – the perfect spot to cool down while savouring the cityscape views. Doubles from £239; visit 1hotels.com/toronto.

Where to eat

open image in gallery Kost is one of the city’s best restaurants ( PA )

Also offering spectacular views from up high on the 44th floor of the Bisha Hotel, located in the heart of the city’s entertainment district, is KOST, a restaurant inspired by the flavours and feelings of California. Light and airy, it’s a trendy spot for brunch all the way through to cocktails and late-night bites. Daytime diners can feast on braised beef tacos and Baja Caesar salad with agave bacon, while nocturnal nibblers are treated to seared Atlantic salmon or jerk white fish with a tropical salsa and carrot ginger puree. Visit kosttoronto.com.

A taste of Toronto

open image in gallery Toronto’s historic St Lawrence Market, which dates back to 1803 ( PA )

As one of the world’s most diverse and multicultural cities, Toronto is blessed with a vibrant and intriguing food scene. The best way to experience it is on a tour of the St. Lawrence Market with the Culinary Adventure Company. Dating back more than 200 years and once named by National Geographic as the best food market in the world, this fabled spot is home to 120 vendors passionate about local produce, everything from artisan cheeses to seasonal berries and, of course, Toronto’s much-loved Peameal bacon sandwich.Visit culinaryadventureco.com.

Island Life

open image in gallery Downtown Toronto is a place to visit while in the city ( PA )

A little exercise may be required after all those tasty and indulgent treats and a bike tour with Toronto Bicycle Tours offers the perfect way to burn off a few calories and also experience a real urban adventure. After pedalling past the landmarks of Downtown, it’s time for a radical change of pace and to experience an altogether different side to the city – by catching the ferry for the short journey to the Toronto Islands, a quaint enclave of 15 interconnected islands that is the largest car-free community in North America. Dotted with charming cottages, the sleepy lanes reveal historic lighthouses, quiet beaches and epic views of the skyline across the water.Visit torontobicycletours.com.

Fall for Niagara

open image in gallery Niagara Falls is best seen by helicopter ( PA )

Located around 80 miles from Toronto on the other side of Lake Ontario and straddling the border with the United States, Niagara is a sight to behold. With the water flowing at its peak during the summer months, more than 3,000 tons of water somersault over the precipice every second with the largest and most famous of the three falls – the Horseshoe Falls – dominating the spectacle.

The most memorable way to experience it is from above. Scenic flights with Niagara Helicopters last around 12 minutes and follows the Niagara River and Lake Erie before sweeping over the falls which are decorated with rainbows emerging from the spray. Visit niagarahelicopters.com.

A little surprise

open image in gallery Why not plan a trip to the Two Sisters Vineyard near Niagara Falls? ( PA )

It may come up as a bit of a surprise that Canada produces wine – and it’s not at all bad. Discover it for yourself with a visit to the Two Sisters Vineyard near Niagara. The guided Vine to Wine tour offers a glimpse into the site’s 130 acres of picturesque grounds and production process that delivers world-class bottles of full-bodied reds and crisp and complex whites. Visit twosistersvineyards.com.

How to plan your trip

Sarah Marshall was hosted by Virgin Atlantic for this trip.

Virgin Atlantic flies daily from London Heathrow to Toronto from £391 return. Visit virginatlantic.com.