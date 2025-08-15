Cambridge punting at risk amid £25 million funding crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cambridge’s iconic punting tradition faces an existential threat, as two crucial locks on the River Cam are in "imminent danger of collapse".

The potential failure of these structures could lower the river’s water level to a "muddy trickle", according to the organisation managing the waterway – effectively ending the century-old pastime.

The flat-bottomed boats, propelled by a long pole against the river bed, have been a beloved attraction for visitors to the prestigious university city for decades.

However, fears are mounting that a collapse could take out a sluice, devastating the river’s flow.

David Goode, chair of the Conservators of the River Cam, said that a structural engineer surveyed both Jesus Green Lock, near central Cambridge, and Bait’s Bite Lock, further north, in May 2024, assessing them as "in imminent danger of collapse".

Both locks currently remain closed to navigation, deemed "unsafe".

open image in gallery Tourists punt on the River Cam past Kings College ( Getty Images )

Boaters on the section of river between the two locks are trapped, and Mr Goode said if Jesus Green Lock fails it could cause the water level to drop to a “muddy trickle”.

He said the river level is “artificially held high” to allow navigation.

“The lock irons are directly connected to the sluices so if the lock island collapses it’s going to take out the Environment Agency sluice with it, I imagine, and that would be the issue with water level,” said Mr Goode.

“Because then the water level would not be maintained at its current depth which it is on the Backs, which is the section of the river where the punting takes place.

He said that “every 20 years or so” the conservators ask the Environment Agency to drop the river level so “we can clear the crap out of the river”.

“Bikes, shopping trolleys, all the things students and townspeople throw in on a drunken night out,” said Mr Goode.

“When we do that we let the water out so we simulate what would happen if the sluice or the weir failed.

“All that’s left is a muddy trickle.

“You would not be able to support punting at all.

“You could walk across it (the river) from one side to the other.

“So that would be the end of punting if that were to happen.”

He said people had asked if a lock could be opened on a temporary basis to allow the trapped boats out “but we felt we couldn’t take that risk”.

“Could you imagine if we opened it and the thing collapsed while someone was in the lock?” he said.

open image in gallery Punting is a popular pastime for visitors to Cambridge ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

He said that £1.6 million “stabilisation work”, described as a “temporary fix that will enable us to reopen the lock safely”, would start at Bait’s Bite lock from 25 August.

Mr Goode said that fix could last five to 10 years.

But he said work to replace the two locks could cost around £25 million and the conservators do not have the money to do it.

He said the conservators are governed by “several ageing acts of parliament” which allow them to charge registration fees – with the bulk of income from people registering vessels on the waterway.

This includes punts, commercial and privately owned, and powered boaters.

“Our annual income from that is around £700,000,” said Mr Goode.

He continued: “Our day-to-day operating expenses are around about that so we run a very tight ship which leaves us with no money left or very little money left at the end of each financial year.”

Mr Goode said they have “sold the family silver”, including some cottages and the former conservator’s house which they owned, and now have the funds to stabilise Bait’s Bite Lock – but “no more after that”.

He added that the Conservators of the River Cam are recruiting a business consultant, and looking to work with stakeholders such as the university, colleges, city and county councils to find a way of funding replacing the locks.

The comments came ahead of a visit to the city by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey on Friday.

Mr Davey plans to highlight the lack of investment in the lock system and how this could lead to a failure of the sluices and wears.