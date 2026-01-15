Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sleeper train that connects London to the Scottish Highlands will stop at Birmingham International station from today (15 January).

The Caledonian Sleeper currently runs every night apart from Saturday, with guests being transported from London Euston to some of Scotland’s largest cities, including Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness, and more rural locations, such as Fort William.

Connections between the West Midlands and the Scottish Highlands have been underserved by existing transport options, so the sleeper train intends to bridge this travel gap.

Operator Caledonian Sleeper said it is the most significant change to its network in more than three decades.

The Caledonian Sleeper operates on two separate routes, with Birmingham International joining the “Highlander”, the first stop after London, before it heads to Crewe, Preston and then up to the Highlands.

open image in gallery Club en-suite room on the Caledonian Sleeper ( Caledonian Sleeper )

The “Lowlander” route stops at Watford Junction, Carlisle, Carstairs, and either Glasgow Central via Motherwell or Edinburgh.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent, said: "For the first time this century, the West Midlands will have a rail connection with the West Highlands.

“Airline passengers using Birmingham airport will be able to connect direct with either end of the Caledonian Canal – Fort William and Inverness – as well as Aviemore, Dundee and Gleneagles. And all without extending the journey time between London and Scotland.

However, he also warns that fares are “challengingly high”.

Graham Kelly, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, told The Independent's daily travel podcast: “We are very mindful of price. It is a travel-transport element, and also overnight accommodation, all wrapped and rolled into one.”

open image in gallery Seated coach on the Caledonian Sleeper ( Caledonian Sleeper )

Passengers can book tickets with access to reclining chairs, bunk and single beds in private rooms or double en-suite rooms.

The most basic seating options range in price from £54 to £100. A bed on a journey to Fort William, however, can cost between £210 and £405.

The train also features a “Club Car” where passengers staying in rooms can order dishes made with Scottish produce or enjoy a late-night drink.

Steven Marshall, Caledonian Sleeper’s head of sales and marketing, said ahead of the inaugural journey: "We're very excited to welcome the Caledonian Sleeper to Birmingham International for the first time on Thursday.

"The route will link the West Midlands to Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness, opening up a brand-new cross-border journey and totally unique travel experience for guests.

"It's a great way to start off another big year for the Caledonian Sleeper. We can't wait to welcome our new guests on board for the inaugural journey."