Around 7,500 bus drivers will be heading on strike throughout August and September – potentially causing travel chaos for passengers across the country.

Unite the Union announced on Monday, 25 August, that thousands of bus workers are either striking or balloting to strike across the UK.

The confirmed and potential strikes come as many students across the country prepare to go back to school.

Bus drivers and workers in Birkenhead, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Chorley, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Preston, Stoke and Swindon are currently involved in disputes, mostly over pay and working conditions.

Where will UK bus strikes take place?

Several bus companies across the UK’s cities and towns have confirmed their strike dates:

First Bus in London: 29-30 August and 1-2 September

First West in Bristol: 4-8 September, 16-19 September

London

Around 2,000 London United drivers, who work on buses operated by First Bus, are expected to strike.

If the action goes ahead, services in west, northwest and southwest London will be affected from 5am on Friday, 29 August to 5am on Saturday, 30 August. The strikes continue from 5am on Monday, 1 September to 5am on Tuesday, 2 September.

The full list of routes affected can be found on Transport for London’s (TfL) website. The transport operator predicts there will be “little or no service” on affected routes.

open image in gallery Around 2,000 London-based drivers are expected to strike ( Getty Images / iStockPhoto )

“Local buses that are not directly affected by strikes are expected to be busier than normal,” the advice reads.

Lorna Murphy, TfL’s director of buses, said: “We urge Unite and First Bus to work together to find a solution to this dispute. If this action goes ahead, there will still be travel options for people in west, northwest and southwest London and other parts of the capital.”

“We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute and we're sorry for any disruption to people's journeys.”

Bristol

Alongside this, 1,000 First West of England drivers in Bristol will be striking from 4 to 8 September, followed by further strikes from 16 to 19 September.

Services such as inner-city bus routes, buses for Bristol Airport, the local universities and Amazon's Bristol warehouse will be affected. The other three affected depots are Weston-Super-Mare, Bath and Wells.

“As First West of England is the main bus operator in Bristol and so many drivers are set to strike, any industrial action is likely to be extremely disruptive with cancellations and long delays to services expected,” Unite said.

Additionally, 70 Go South West workers in Swindon have also announced strikes.

Where else are strikes being balloted?

Cardiff

Unite said that 450 Cardiff Bus workers are currently considering an improved pay offer from their employer. If rejected, strikes are expected.

Cardiff Bus told The Independent that it is giving its passengers advance notice of potential industrial action.

Previous strike action was suspended to allow balloting on the offer to take place.

However, the company said that services could be affected from Tuesday, 2 September for a period of three and a half weeks if a strike is announced. The result of the ballot will be known on 29 August.

Craig Hampton-Stone, Cardiff Bus’s managing director, said: “We hope it does not come to this and that the ballot result is acceptance of the revised pay offer.

“Our focus is on achieving a fair resolution that avoids unnecessary disruption.”

open image in gallery Companies across the Bee Network considering improved pay offers ( PA Archive )

Manchester

Over in Manchester, companies across the Bee Network are being balloted on pay offers with a result expected on 4 September. If Unite members at the various bus companies vote to take strike action, this could start as early as mid-September.

Stagecoach workers in Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston are also being balloted for a strike, with voting closing today (28 August).

A ballot also closes on 4 September for 700 Arriva workers in Hertfordshire, Bucks and Bedfordshire, with strikes beginning in late September if voted for.

Where have strikes been called off?

Strikes due to start on 31 August by 600 Stagecoach workers across Newcastle have been called off after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer.

The new deal will see workers’ pay increase by 3.3 per cent, back-paid to April 2025. There will be a further 1.7 per cent improvement from September 2025.

What is the travel advice for bus passengers?

For London bus users, TfL says to use Tube and rail services, to consider walking or cycling for local journeys, and to plan ahead. It is advised that passengers leave extra time for journeys as other bus routes may be busier than normal.

While Stagecoach has yet to give further information on the potential new round of strikes, its advice for industrial action states that advises that passengers should check their service updates page, plus sign up for relevant email alerts.

Cardiff Bus advises travellers to check their company’s website, app and social media before travelling.

Why are strikes being carried out?

Most of the strikes are being carried out over pay disputes and working conditions.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, explained: “Bus employers everywhere need to get the message loud and clear: driver pay simply does not reflect the stresses and strains of the job.

“Fatigue, a lack of toilets, abuse and even assaults are a daily occurrence.”

“Unite will fight tooth and nail for bus workers until wages and conditions improve across the sector.”

The Independent has contacted the bus companies mentioned for further information.

