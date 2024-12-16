Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

UK skiers seeking a bargain resort this winter should head to Italy, according to a new report.

Italian destinations dominate a ranking of the best value European resorts for adults and family ski trips by Post Office Travel Money.

Bardonecchia retained the top spot in the annual cost comparison of 36 resorts for adult skiers, while Passo Tonale claimed first place out of 30 family resorts.

The spending power of UK skiers has been boosted by sterling being at its highest rate against the euro in two-and-a-half years.

The research, produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, considered costs such as ski passes, equipment hire and tuition, as well as lunches and drinks on the slopes.

A basket of goods costs £544 in Bardonecchia and £1,346 in Switzerland’s Zermatt, the most expensive resort for adult skiers.

The former’s low prices include £159 for a six-day ski pass and £10.20 for six large cups of coffee.

Five of the other 10 cheapest resorts were Italian – Livigno (£637), Sauze (£664), Sestriere (£709), La Thuile (£723) and Cervinia (£739).

Passo Tonale’s top ranking for families was largely because of low pricing for ski school and offering free children’s equipment hire when combined with renting adult equipment.

Slovenia’s Kranjska Gora climbed to second place on the back of a sharp fall in ski school costs compared with last winter.

No resorts in the popular ski nations of France, Austria or Switzerland are among the 10 best value locations for adult or family skiers.

Laura Plunkett, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “Although sterling is currently stronger against currencies for most European ski resorts compared with last year, our latest comparison of prices in leading destinations shows that the cost of lift passes, equipment hire and ski school continues to vary by hundreds of pounds.

“This makes it vitally important for skiers looking for a bargain break to do their homework before booking a ski holiday.

“Italy is again looking great value, but Bulgaria offers a good alternative to more expensive ski resorts in Switzerland, France and Austria.”

