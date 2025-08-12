British tourist in Mallorca robbed of £35k Rolex watch
Three masked assailants targeted the valuable timepiece on Friday evening
Police in Mallorca are investigating after a British tourist had a €40,000 (£35,000) Rolex violently robbed from his wrist in front of his young family.
The 44-year-old holidaymaker was reportedly assaulted in Port d’Andratx at around 11pm on Friday (8 August).
Three masked assailants jumped out of a vehicle and restrained the British traveller before taking the valuable watch and fleeing the scene, said the Majorca Daily Bulletin.
He and his family had been walking near a hotel in Cala d’Egos after eating at an upmarket hotel restaurant.
Nearby hotel staff were alerted to the robbery after hearing screaming from the victim's young daughter.
The Andratx Police and Guardia Civil are investigating the incident.
Security footage in the Port d’Andratx area is being reviewed as part of police enquiries to identify the perpetrators.
The Independent has contacted the Guardia Civil for comment.
It’s not the first Rolex theft to hit holidaymakers in Mallorca.
In 2022, a British traveller revealed how he “lost a £17k Rolex in a place that I always considered incredibly safe” to The Independent.
He and his wife were in Puerto Pollensa in the north of the Spanish island when he was the target of a distraction robbery.
A man used the pretence of helping the couple clear up from bird droppings to snatch the £17,000 wrist piece.
The day after the theft, the victim’s wife spent five hours on the beach with their teenage daughters, during which they said they witnessed four separate incidents of people having valuables taken from unattended bags or sun loungers.
