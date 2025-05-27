British tourist dies after being found unconscious in Cyprus hotel pool
The unidentified 60-year-old man was discovered by swimmers in the Paphos district
A British tourist has died in Cyprus after being found unconscious in a hotel swimming pool by holidaymakers.
The unidentified 60-year-old man was discovered by swimmers in the Paphos district and pulled from the water on Sunday (25 May), reported local outlet KNews.
Despite efforts to provide medical aid, the British man was pronounced dead by doctors at Paphos General Hospital after emergency services responded to the scene.
A post-mortem was carried out at the Nicosia mortuary on Monday to determine the exact cause of death as police investigate the incident.
It is understood that the man was found floating in the pool of a hotel in Kato Paphos.
The Independent has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.
The incident comes just one month after two Brits, a 46-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, drowned after being swept into rough waters off the Queensland coast in Australia.
On 13 April, the pair were swimming at Round Hill Head in the seaside town of Seventeen Seventy when the incident occurred.
Emergency services responded at around 2.15pm local time and deployed a rescue helicopter, but both individuals were declared dead at the scene.
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments