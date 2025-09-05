Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man accused of repeatedly punching a fellow passenger forced a flight to Turkey into an emergency landing on Monday.

The flight from Manchester to Antalya, Turkey, was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Thessaloniki Airport in Greece at around 11pm on 1 September.

The unidentified 35-year-old man allegedly repeatedly punched a Turkish passenger, 41, in an altercation over a reclining seat.

He was reportedly found guilty of dangerous bodily harm and disturbing the peace on the flight by a Thessaloniki court on Tuesday.

According to Greek outlet Ekathimerini, the man received a 15-month prison sentence, which he was allowed to “buy off” for €10 (£8.67) per day.

The defendant denied punching the passenger, reportedly telling the court he “didn’t do anything violent.”

The sentence was suspended pending an appeal, and the man was released.

Crew members said that the man had drunk two cans of beer, reported Ekathimerini.

The flight continued its journey to Antalya after the man was removed from the aircraft and taken into custody.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) receives “a number of harrowing letters” each year from passengers who witness “drunk and disruptive behaviour in-flight”.

Disruption is happening more often. Globally, the number of “unruly passenger incidents” rose by 8 per cent last year, according to data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Many of the 259 incidents a day (about 11 per hour) will have been terrifying for passengers and crew on board, reports Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder.

“An intoxicated passenger can become a danger to themselves and others on board the aircraft,” says Iata. “In the event of an abnormal or emergency situation, the intoxicated passenger would likely be less able to comprehend, cooperate, respond, follow instructions or evacuate the aircraft.”

