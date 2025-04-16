British man missing for a month found ‘perfectly fine’ on Thai holiday island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 26-year-old British man whose family said he had been missing for over a month in Thailand was found “perfectly fine” on a popular holiday island.

The family of Daniel Davies, from Llanelli in Wales, said he had last made contact with them on 13 March when he was on the Koh Phi Phi Don island in the southern province of Krabi.

The family filed a missing person's report with the Dyfed-Powys police saying it was "highly out of character" for him to not contact them for so long. The report prompted local authorities in Thailand to commence a search operation for the tourist.

Mr Davies' aunt, Nicola Doran, said in an appeal to the public that her nephew had gone “missing in Bangkok, Thailand". "He has been reported and is now a missing person, no one has had any contact in weeks," she said in a Facebook post last week.

"He lost his passport, and he hasn't picked up his temporary one," Ms Doran wrote in a fundraiser post. "He was last seen in Phi Phi island staying at the hangover hostel.”

His friend Lucia Froom said Mr Davies’ phone was turned off and no one had heard from him in weeks, which was "not like him at all". "If anyone knows anyone in Thailand or is planning a trip there soon, can people please keep an eye out for him," Ms Foom was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

open image in gallery Tourists visit Maya Bay on Thailand's Phi Phi Leh island ( AFP/Getty )

On Tuesday, the Thai police said that they had found Mr Davies staying in a hostel in Muang and that he was “perfectly fine”.

The tourist was safe, mentally sound and making his own decisions as a legal adult, The Pattaya News quoted the police as saying.

“We are relieved he is safe,” a spokesperson for the Krabi police said. “We encourage all tourists to take basic safety measures to avoid such situations.”

Ms Doran updated her Facebook post on Tuesday. “He has been found,” she wrote, referring to her nephew. “Thank you for all your help."

Mr Davies’ visa was reportedly valid until the end of this month.

The Phi Phi islands are among the most popular travel destinations in Thailand, made famous for Western travellers by the 2000 film The Beach starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for British tourists, with almost a million people visiting last year.

Tourism in the Southeast Asian country is experiencing unprecedented growth this year, driven partly by the popular HBO series The White Lotus, filmed on the Koh Samui island.