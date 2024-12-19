British Airways suspends summer flights from London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

British Airways has suspended flights between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi next summer amid ongoing aircraft delivery delays.

The Middle Eastern route is the latest airline schedule change due to the slow supply chain of Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines that power BA’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

BA resumed the daily Abu Dhabi service in April after a four-year pause due to the pandemic.

The long-haul flights to the UAE capital will now be put on pause for the summer travel season between 30 March and 25 October 2025.

Passengers due to depart Heathrow for Zayed International with BA in 2025 may now have to fly to Dubai and board a 1.5-hour bus between emirates.

BA offers affected travellers same-day rebooking options with other airlines, or they can request a full refund.

Customer guidelines on the route suspension state that BA flights to Dubai can be rebooked on “any date within ticket validity”, but if rebooking onto an Etihad or Qatar Airways flight, they can be rebooked within 14 days from the original travel date.

In October, BA cancelled the resumption of daily flights between Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur this winter as well as its New York flights from London Gatwick over a five-month period.

The flag carrier also suspended one of two daily London Heathrow-Doha links due to the same technical issues.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “We’re disappointed that we’ve had to make further changes to our schedule as we continue to experience delays to the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce – particularly in relation to the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines fitted to our 787 aircraft.

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly, and we want to offer our customers the certainty they deserve for their travel plans. We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.

“We continue to work closely with Rolls-Royce to ensure the company is aware of the impact its issues are having on our schedule and customers, and seek reassurance of a prompt and reliable solution.”

